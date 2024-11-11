'Conspiracy to divide society': PM Modi at 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned against efforts to fragment society along caste, religious and linguistic lines, attributing such actions to those seeking personal gain.

Speaking via video conference at the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of unity in the face of these divisive agendas, calling for collective action to safeguard integrity national.

There is a conspiracy to divide society on the basis of caste, religion, language, highs and lows, men and women, villages and towns. It is important that we understand the seriousness of this attempt by national enemies, understand the crisis and we all must defeat such an act together, Modi said, emphasizing the need for societal cohesion.

He also highlighted the empowerment of youth, especially in sectors like IT, to ensure India's progress and said that skilled youth will become our greatest strength… The whole world is attracted to capabilities of Indian youth.

Prime Minister Modi hailed the long-standing role of saints and sages in guiding humanity towards purpose, saying: Every person's life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our life's purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity achieve its goal. This has been an immense contribution of saints and sages to our society. PM Modi's speech at the 200th anniversary celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir via VC It celebrated the enduring influence of the temple as a symbol of Indian culture and spiritual values, with Vadtal Dham, founded by Lord Swaminarayan 200 years ago, representing an eternal flow of Indian culture.

Marking the occasion, Prime Minister Modi noted that the government had issued a commemorative silver coin of Rs 200 and a stamp. He also expressed pride in the Swaminarayan communities' alignment with government initiatives, such as their environmental efforts.

Whenever I have given an appeal, all the saints and devotees have never disappointed me… Recently, I had given an appeal, Ek Ped Maa ke Naam. As part of this campaign, the Swaminarayan community has planted more than 1,00,000 trees.

Prime Minister Modi encouraged the community to promote the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj globally, inviting them to spread awareness about the cultural significance of the event.

He urged them to educate people across the world and explain to foreigners who are not of Indian origin what this Kumbh Mela is… This will create awareness across the globe.

The Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, known as the spiritual center of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, has been influencing Indian social and spiritual life for decades.

Built on the orders of Bhagwan Shree Swaminarayan, the unique lotus-shaped architecture and intricate stone carvings symbolize harmony among all religions and cultural richness.

