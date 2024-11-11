Donald Trump's victory leaves Pakistan with only one option over Imran Khan | World | News





Pakistan's military establishment has long navigated the country's turbulent political waters, but it now faces a potentially unstable scenario with serious international consequences.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan remains imprisoned, with his removal from power widely seen as an attempt by Pakistan's deep state to silence a popular political figure. However, with Donald Trump set to return to the White House in January, the Pakistani military must consider the impact of this alliance and realize that delaying Khan's release could have far-reaching consequences.

For Pakistan, where economic woes are deepening and relations with major powers are crucial, it would be wise for the military to release Khan before it finds itself in a position where pressure from the Trump administration forces its hand .

The personal relationship between Trump and Khan is a crucial factor that could shape Pakistan's foreign relations if Trump returns to the White House. During their overlapping terms, the two men found camaraderie in their populist outlooks and shared skepticism of their respective deep states.

Trump praised Khan's leadership and considered him an ally in stabilizing Afghanistan, negotiating with the Taliban and recalibrating U.S.-Pakistan relations after years of tension.

For Trump, who considers Khan a friend, Khan's imprisonment would be a personal affront. Trump has a history of reacting negatively to perceived injustices against his allies and friends, particularly when he believes they have been targeted by establishment forces.

He might even see parallels between Khan's situation and his own, drawing a line between the spurious legal mechanisms that brought charges against Khan and what Trump sees as deep state efforts to marginalize him in the United States.

Thus, a Trump administration is very likely to pressure Pakistan to secure Khan's release, and the intensity of that pressure will only increase if the military appears inflexible.

Pakistan is grappling with a serious economic crisis. Inflation is soaring, foreign exchange reserves are dangerously low and even long-time ally China is reluctant to provide the level of financial support Pakistan has always relied on.

Under these conditions, Pakistani leaders know they cannot afford strained relations with the United States. Without strong relations with Washington, Pakistan could lose critical support from international financial institutions and face obstacles in accessing the foreign investment it desperately needs.

The current government, led by Shahbaz Sharif, has taken initial steps to prepare for Trump's potential return by deleting derogatory tweets about him, a symbolic acknowledgment of the need to repair ties. However, for Trump, a simple apology or deleted tweets won't be enough, especially with his friend Khan behind bars.

The credibility of the army in Washington is already damaged; Leaders who previously criticized Trump are now seeking his goodwill. Their best chance of repairing relations with a future Trump administration lies in demonstrating their commitment to democracy and fairness by releasing Khan on their own recognizance.

Another powerful influence in this equation is Zalmay Khalilzad, Trump's trusted adviser on Central and South Asia. Khalilzad, a veteran diplomat who helped orchestrate talks between the United States and the Taliban, is convinced that Pakistan must release Khan.

His public statements on the issue are a clear signal about how the Trump administration might approach Khan's imprisonment. For Khalilzad, Khan's detention reflects poorly on Pakistan's embrace of democratic values ​​and judicial independence that would be crucial to maintaining any goodwill with the United States.

Khalilzad's role as advisor amplifies the urgency. He has Trump's ear and could argue that Khan's release would significantly benefit Pakistan's relations with the United States, particularly on issues related to Afghanistan, trade and potentially even regional disputes like Kashmir .

For the Pakistani military, the choice to keep Khan in custody risks creating a diplomatic impasse with a potentially renewed Trump administration. If the military waits for pressure to release Khan, it would appear that it is simply bowing to US demands, thereby undermining its control over domestic politics.

Releasing Khan now, however, would offer them a chance to reshape the narrative, showing that they respect the democratic process and are open to national reconciliation. This would improve Pakistan's image abroad and ease domestic tensions, particularly among Khan's significant base of supporters, who feel disenfranchised by his imprisonment.

Additionally, the military would benefit from a reset in U.S.-Pakistan relations. When Trump and Khan worked together on Afghanistan and trade, and even began cautiously discussing Kashmir, it marked one of the high points of U.S.-Pakistan relations.

Reviving this level of engagement could help Pakistan secure much-needed financial and diplomatic support at a time when few other allies are willing to help.

