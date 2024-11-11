Boris Johnson was kicked out of Number 10 after former aides told journalists about lockdown parties, book claims

Boris Johnson was forced out of office after former aides tipped journalists off to Downing St pandemic parties, a new book claims.

Dominic Cummings, his former senior adviser, was reportedly at the center of moves to oust the then prime minister when he was sacked after a clash with Carrie Johnson.

“The phone call that most brought down Johnson was made to Cummings in October 2021,” reveals the book Out by political journalist Tim Shipman.

“A Vote Leave ally contacted us to say: 'A lovely nugget of gold is falling into our laps.'

The book reveals the “friend” – who is not named – told him that ITV had obtained footage of a mock press conference which would be embarrassing.

In the video, Allegra Stratton, then the Prime Minister's press secretary, joked about the Downing Street parties and suggested she did not know whether they had taken place or not.

The book reveals that behind the scenes, a “friend of Cummings” suggested they show the footage to the Daily Mirror so they could report on it.

ITV then had coverage to broadcast it.

When it was released, the video caused fury and embarrassment from Number 10 and led to Ms Stratton's resignation.

Mr Cummings reportedly said: “Can we trick the f***er into lying about this? He will just tell everyone to deny everything.

Following these stories, Downing St issued statements saying there was “no Christmas party”. Covid rules were respected at all times.

Mr Cummings reportedly reacted by saying: “When the truth comes out, it's going to break him.”

It later emerged that parties had been held during lockdown and the constant flow of stories had destabilized Mr Johnson's position.

He then left office after a series of resignations from Cabinet and ministers over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair.

The book also reveals details of the row between Mr Cummings and Mr Johnson which led to the aide's departure amid reports of infighting.

Lee Cain, the communications director – who had been at Mr Johnson's side since his days in the Vote Leave campaign with Mr Cummings – had resigned a day earlier.

“Cummings believed that Carrie, Johnson's then-girlfriend, and her allies were briefing against him and his team,” Mr. Shipman wrote.

” He told Johnson, 'You better get this under control or things are going to explode out of control.' When we leave, your girlfriend is going to say a bunch of stupid things and I'm going to hold you personally responsible for what she says. You know what this means to you, don't you?

“Are you threatening me?” » Johnson asked.

“Yes, I’m fucking threatening you. »

Allies of the former prime minister confirmed the conversation took place but said the threat was made against Ms Johnson.

Former minister Nadine Dorries, a close ally of Mr Johnson, told the Mail on Sunday: 'This is Cummings' version of events.'

“Boris has never knowingly lied to Parliament or anyone else.

“He was a Prime Minister doing his job, dependent on those who ran Downing Street and the Cabinet Office – people like Sue Gray and others – to keep him informed of what had happened.”