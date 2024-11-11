COP29: which leaders are participating in climate negotiations?





Around 100 world leaders and heads of state are expected to attend COP29, the UN climate summit in Baku, on Tuesday and Wednesday, amid warnings that 2024 is on track to break temperature records. But fewer high-level leaders are traveling to the Azerbaijani capital than those who traveled to COP28 in Dubai and the previous one in Glasgow in 2021. Only four G20 leaders from the world's major economies have so far confirmed their presence, according to AFP offices and a provisional list established by the United Nations: Britain's Keir Starmer, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed. Bin Salman. Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to attend, but his Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected. Yet G20 countries are responsible for 77 percent of greenhouse gases, according to the UN. Among the largest EU countries, only Spain (Pedro Sanchez) and Poland (Andrzej Duda) send leaders. But the heads of government of Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Malta and the Czech Republic will be present, according to a provisional UN list which could still change. European Council chief Charles Michel is also due to give a speech on Tuesday, but Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not come. Dozens of leaders from poor countries threatened by climate change, including countries in Africa and the Pacific, are making the trip, led by Kenyan William Ruto and Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus. Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados who has campaigned for years for reform of the climate finance system, will also speak. Latin America will be largely unrepresented by its leaders, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Colombia's Gustavo Petro and Mexico's new leader Claudia Sheinbaum all absent. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will instead represent Brazil, which is organizing COP30 in Belém in a year. ico/fg

