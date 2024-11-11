Trump announces Tom Homan as new border czar





WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday evening that Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who supported his controversial “zero tolerance” policy, would be “border czar.” of his administration.

“I am pleased to announce that former ICE Director and Border Control stalwart Tom Homan will join the Trump Administration, in charge of our nations' borders (“Border Czar”), including , but not limited to, the Southern Border, Northern Border, Maritime and Air Security,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“I have known Tom for a long time, and there is no one better to maintain order and control our borders,” the message continues. “Similarly, Tom Homan will be in charge of all deportations of illegal aliens to their countries of origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt that he will do a fantastic and long-awaited job.”

Homan touts a hard line on immigration and has previously pledged to lead the largest deportation force this country has ever seen.

He was an early supporter of the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy, which led to the separation of thousands of families at the southern border. Trump ultimately signed an executive order in 2018 reversing the family separation policy after public outcry.

In an interview with CBS's “60 Minutes” that aired in October, Homan was asked if there was a way to carry out mass evictions without separating families.

“Of course yes. Families can be deported together,” he replied.

Homan is a visiting scholar at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative group. He contributed to Project 2025's book Mandate for Leadership. He is also president and CEO of Border911, a nonprofit group that warns of the supposed threat posed by undocumented immigrants.

Border911 and the Heritage Foundation did not immediately respond to Homans' requests for comment.

“This will be a well-targeted, planned operation carried out by the men of ICE. The men and women of ICE do this every day. They are good at it,” Homan said Sunday in a interview with Fox News, adding that evictions would be a problem. “human operation.”

Trump has frequently taken hard lines and anti-migrant views on the campaign trail, at times denouncing migrants as poisoning our country's blood, animals and gang members and comparing them to the fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

These are tough people, often from jails, prisons, mental institutions, insane asylums, he said at a rally in March, speaking of migrants who enter the country illegally. You know, insane asylums are the Silence of the Lambs thing.

Homan is the latest person Trump announced would join his administration. Trump previously announced that Susie Wiles, his co-campaign manager, would be White House chief of staff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-announces-tom-homan-incoming-border-czar-rcna179536 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos