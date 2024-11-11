Narendra Modi is the king of Jumla: Congress





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a jumla ke juggler. When he talks about Jharkhand, he only touches the wounds of the people of Jharkhand, Lohardaga MP Sukhdev Bhagat said on Sunday, making the above allegation. Bhagat said that when Modi ji talks about roti, beti and maati, he doesn't remember anything. “When Indian alliance talks about roti, then Modi ji talks about boti and cow in terms of polarization. Before talking about beti, he should remember Manipur where atrocities were continuously committed against women, but he does not did not even consider it necessary to hold a discussion in the House and kept silent on the Manipur incident and did not even consider it appropriate to visit Manipur,” he said. The party MP said that Modi Ji should remain silent on the soil of Jharkhand because in 2016, the BJP government in Jharkhand prepared to hand over 22 lakh acres of community land, Sana Masana and other socially useful to industrial houses by creating a land bank. , while the security cover of NTC and SPT is in place for the lands of Jharkhand. Modi ji says the country is in good hands, then how is the infiltration going on in the country. All security forces and security agencies are with Modi Ji and his generals, but still, if he talks about infiltration, it means he accepts his failure, he said. “The BJP takes credit for deporting 370 people and demands peace in Kashmir, but in the 100 days of its tenure until 2024, 26 terrorist attacks took place, 21 soldiers were martyred and 29 civilians were killed, 47 civilians were injured and other incidents are happening continuously, but Modi is lying to the people of the country,” Bhagat said. The party MP said that Modi Ji had abandoned the dignity of the Prime Minister's post. His words are that if you divide, you will be cut off, when he should have said that we will stand united and move the country forward. “His remarks have always been against dignity, the country heard his indecent remarks during the Lok Sabha elections. After the formation of Jharkhand, the BJP government reduced the limit of 27 percent reservation for the backward class to 14 percent, most of which The backward class society is still facing today Mahagathbandhan government passed a 27 percent reservation proposal in the Assembly, which is pending and here Modi Ji comes to pay. crocodile tears. not even discussed in the House, the adjournment motion was rejected,” he said. “Modi ji, who claims to have fake love for the tribal community, did not even invite the country's first woman president, Mrs. Draupadi Murmu, guardian of the Constitution and Parliament, head of the country's constitutional system, to the ceremony inauguration. It is a serious insult to the tribes. They are running away from the implementation of the Sarna Dharma Code for the religious identity of the tribes. Modi ji and his advisors want to make Jharkhand a colony of industrialists. ” he said. The press conference was also addressed by Colonel Rohit Chaudhary, President of All India Sainik Cell. Media in-charge Rakesh Sinha, Chairman Satish Paul Munjani, Sonal Shanti, Jagdish Sahu, Rishikesh Singh and Hridayananda Yadav were present at the press conference.

