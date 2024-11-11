Pakistani court hands over 14-page questionnaire to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case





File photo of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife, speaking to the media | Photo credit: AP

A Pakistani court has handed a 14-page questionnaire to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as part of a £190 million settlement case.

The questionnaire, which contains 79 questions related to the Al-Qadir Trust case, was provided for the final statements of Khan and his wife, The News International newspaper reported on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

Read also | Toshakhana corruption case: remand of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi extended by 11 days

It is alleged that Khan and his wife caused a loss of ₹190 million, or over PKR 50 billion, by facilitating a real estate tycoon.

Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar received the questionnaire in the presence of both accused during the last hearing. The couple were asked to submit their responses to the court on Monday.

In the questionnaire, the Rawalpindi accountability court asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder whether he and his associates had illegally obtained “monetary benefits” which include land measuring 458 kanals (57.25 acres) and, in return, had facilitated the “illegal and dishonest transfer/adjustment of GBP 171.159 million out of GBP 190 million, intended for the State of Pakistan”.

The court, while citing evidence, said that co-accused Shahzad Akbar, former special assistant on accountability, “in connivance and active knowledge” of Khan, sent a note dated December 2, 2019 to the deposed prime minister.

Seeking its response, the court said: “The note contained distorted information, implying that the funds frozen in the United Kingdom were to be returned to the State of Pakistan, wrongly terming the land purchase agreement as a fine and knowingly denied that the Supreme Court account was being managed for the benefit of the State of Pakistan. Furthermore, the audit court said: “It appears from the evidence that the imprisoned politician, as Prime Minister, received dishonest instructions for placing the note as a supplementary agenda without prior circulation, in violation of the Rules of Operation, 1973. even though your co-accused Shahzad Akbar, with your active connivance and under your influence, had already dishonestly and unacknowledgedly signed and submitted the confidential document to the National Crime Agency UK on November 11, 2019.

During the hearing on November 7, Khan and Bushra's lawyers completed the cross-examination of the last and 35th witness at Adiala Prison, bringing the conclusion of the case to the final stage.

According to the charges in the case, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted PKR 50 billion sent by the British National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government in a deal with a real estate tycoon.

Subsequently, the then Prime Minister Khan obtained approval from his cabinet for the settlement with the UK Crime Agency on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement.

It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

According to NAB officials, the PTI founder and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees from the real estate tycoon to build an educational institute, called Al-Qadir University, run by the Trust Al-Qadir of which Khan and Bibi are directors, in return for striking a deal to give legal cover to property tycoons with black money received from the British crime agency.

Published – November 11, 2024 at 6:10 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-court-gives-14-page-questionnaire-to-imran-khan-his-wife-bushra-bibi-in-al-qadir-trust-case/article68855645.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos