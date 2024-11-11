Exactly one year after the establishment of the FIFA office in Jakarta, this is what it looked like





Jakarta – Exactly one year ago, Indonesian football history was created. The FIFA office in Jakarta opens on November 10, 2023. Also read: Jokowi was blogging and walking with his grandchildren on the MRT when locals stopped him because… FIFA President Gianni Infantino celebrated the anniversary of the opening of the FIFA office in Jakarta in the presence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and PSSI President Eric Tahir. On November 10, 2023, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Jokowi inaugurated the International Football Federation (FIFA) office in Menara Mandiri II, Jakarta. Also read: Eric Tahir is good news for the Indonesian national team, Kevin Dix can play against Japan FIFA President Gianni Infantino and PSSI President Eric Tahir also participated in the establishment of the permanent Asia Hub office in Jakarta. “On this day last year, I was very happy to be able to inaugurate the new FIFA office in Jakarta with the then President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and the President of the PSSI, Eric Tahir,” he said. declared Gianni Infantino on his personal Instagram. According to Infantino, the establishment of the FIFA Indonesia Office is a step towards the development of inclusive and global football. Also read: Kevin Deeks canceled his participation in the Indonesian and Japanese national teams? President Joko Widodo inaugurates FIFA office in Jakarta FIFA is committed to serving all 211 FIFA member associations and, to this end, we want to expand our reach and presence in as many regions around the world as possible. The opening of this office is a new step towards inclusive and global growth. “, said Gianni Infantino. “Thank you Eric Tahir, CEO of PSSI, and the team, we look forward to continuing this successful partnership,” said Infantino. View of the FIFA office in Jakarta

What does the FIFA office in Jakarta look like? This office is located at Menara Mandiri II, directly opposite Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta. Seen from the outside, the FIFA logo is clearly visible. You can see the logos of FIFA and the Indonesian Office written on the blue board. President Jokowi inaugurated the FIFA office in Jakarta on Monday, November 11, 2023. Exactly a year ago, Jokowi stressed that Indonesia was serious about changing football. Indonesia's seriousness in improving governance of Indonesian football is supported by the International Football Federation (FIFA) which has opened an office in Jakarta as a liaison with the Asian region. "We have been discussing changes in Indonesian football for a year and we are serious, we are ready to start and this is fully supported by President Gianni (Infantino) with the FIFA office in Jakarta," Jokowi said after the opening. . FIFA office in Jakarta, Friday November 10, 2023. With FIFA's presence in Jakarta, Jokowi hopes that the federation can support Indonesia in transforming football, including improving match management, security management and referee management. "Everyone will receive support and guidance from FIFA and I am sure we are opening a new chapter in Indonesian football," he said.

