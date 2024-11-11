'Saturday Night Live' cast jokingly asks Trump to remove them from his enemies listExBulletin





Saturday Night Live mocks Donald Trump by creating a flattering new “hot, jacked, Trump” persona as a show of support. YouTube .

The cast of Saturday Night Live sarcastically pledged allegiance to President-elect Donald Trump and jokingly touted their support for him and his billionaire backer Elon Musk in their first episode since Trump's re-election last week.

During the cold open shows, cast members including Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner spoke darkly about the election results, calling them shocking and even horrific.

Donald Trump, who attempted to overturn the results of the last elections by force, was returned to power by an overwhelming majority. This is the same Donald Trump who openly called for vengeance against his political enemies, the actors said. And now, thanks to the Supreme Court, there are no more guardrails. Nothing to protect the people who have the courage to speak out against him.

Then the mood took a sarcastic turn as the cast said, “And that's why we at SNL would like to tell Donald Trump, we've always been with you.” We never wavered in our support, even when others doubted you.

Colin Jost, co-anchor of SNL's Weekend Update, teased his co-anchor, Michael Che, by saying that Che was from lamestream media, and jokingly tried to spin their updates to make it look like that Trump was stupid.

So if you're keeping some kind of list of your enemies, then we shouldn't be on that list,” the cast joked, before Jost added, “And that's sweet. Che.”

The comedy series' jokey attempt to get on Trump's good side comes as the president-elect prepares to return to the White House and has vowed to punish his perceived enemies.

Last week, Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to New York to appear on Saturday Night Live, hoping to boost her election chances. But Harris lost resoundingly, winning 226 electoral college votes to Trump's 312.

Several people have impersonated Trump since 1988 on SNL, from his days as a businessman through his first presidency, when actor Alec Baldwin played Trump. Trump was the show's host in 2015, but frequently objected to the show, calling on the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Election Commission to examine the show's coverage of him in 2019.

The show also featured an impression of Elon Musk by Dana Carvey and Hot Jacked Trump, played by James Austin Johnson wearing a red bandana and flexing fake muscles, who said they had finally managed to have a decent body.

From now on we will do [a] very flattering portrait of Trump, Johnson said. Because he is honestly my hero and he is going to make an incredible president and eventually a king. We love you, buddy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/10/g-s1-33633/saturday-night-live-jokingly-ask-trump-to-keep-them-off-enemies-list-elon-musk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

