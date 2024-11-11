Kremlin denies any discussion between Putin and Trump on de-escalation in Ukraine





The Washington Post first reported that Trump warned Putin that the United States had a “significant military presence in Europe” during a phone call between the two men.

The Kremlin strongly denied reports that President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on Thursday, during which Trump urged Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine.

“There was no conversation,” Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Monday, adding that the information was “pure fiction.”

“This is the clearest example of the quality of information that is published today, sometimes even in well-respected publications. This absolutely does not correspond to reality,” Peskov said.

The Washington Post reports that the phone call between Trump and Putin took place last Thursday, citing well-placed sources.

The outlet said the president-elect warned Putin about the United States' “significant military presence in Europe,” while calling for restraint in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He adds that Trump has expressed interest in a follow-up conversation between the two men to resolve the war in Ukraine “soon.”

The Washington Post has not yet published an official comment on the article.

Trump previously boasted during his election campaign that he would end the war in Ukraine in “24 hours,” although he did not provide concrete details on how he would do so.

Putin had already congratulated Trump on his election victory in comments made last Thursday, going so far as to praise Trump's courage during an assassination attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania in July.

“He manifested himself in the most correct way, with courage as a man,” Putin said.

The Russian leader added that he welcomed Trump's assertion that he could end the war, but was unaware of Trump's concrete proposals.

After Trump's election victory, Peskov stressed that Moscow still considered the United States a “hostile” country and that relations between Russia and the United States were at their lowest level in history.

Trump is known to be friendly towards Putin. When he was elected in 2016, Moscow hoped Trump would drop sanctions against the country.

But since then, Putin has repeatedly pointed out that Trump's first term saw the introduction of the heaviest sanctions against Russia at the time.

Kyiv disputes claim

The Washington Post also claimed that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry was aware of the call and did not object to the conversation, a claim that Kiev's Foreign Ministry told Reuters was false.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously spoke with Trump in a phone call on Wednesday.

Zelensky called Trump to congratulate him on his election victory. Although it is unclear what the two men discussed, SpaceX owner Elon Musk reportedly participated in the call with Zelenskyy to thank him for providing Ukraine with access to the platform Starlink satellite internet.

Trump's election could mark a shift in U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine. The president-elect is wary of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts and has previously suggested the money would be better spent domestically.

Current US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday to discuss the transition of power and brief the new president on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CBS: “President Biden will have an opportunity over the next 70 days to make the case to Congress and the new administration that the United States should not leaving Ukraine, that moving away from Ukraine means more. instability in Europe.

This article has been updated to include comments from Dmitri Peskov.

