Saudi Crown Prince MBS condemns Gaza 'genocide' at Riyadh summit





Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday condemned what he called a “genocide” of Palestinians in the Gaza war. Speaking at the joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, MBS said Lebanon's territorial integrity must be respected and criticized Israeli strikes against Iran. The crown prince said efforts must continue to establish a Palestinian state. The summit Saudi chief of staff visits Iran Fifth year and includes countries in the region. Last year, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi attended the summit, but current President Masour Pezeshkiand did not attend this year. 2 View gallery Mohammed bin Salman, destruction in Gaza (Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said it was vital to impose an arms embargo on Israel as well as a trade boycott. Erdogan said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government was working to increase military tensions against Iran. “By banning the work of UNRWA, Israel seeks to undo the two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict,” he said. “Israel’s goal is to move into Gaza and harm Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.” Arab, Muslim leaders meet in Riyadh for summit The Turkish president also said Israel must be isolated internationally unless it ends its aggression in Gaza and Lebanon. “We must encourage more countries to recognize a Palestinian state,” he said. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said any attempt to separate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank must be rejected and settler violence must stop. He called on the UN Security Council and General Assembly to suspend Israel's membership in the international body. “The nations of the world must examine their relations with Israel and not normalize them,” he said. Abbas also called for implementing the General Assembly's decision regarding the opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and requested the support of an international coalition to achieve the creation of a Palestinian member state in full part of the United Nations. In his closing remarks, Abbas said the Palestinian Authority was preparing a mechanism for the administration of Gaza. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati addressed representatives at the summit and said his country was suffering a historic crisis in the face of Israeli aggression, in addition to other challenges. Without mentioning Hezbollah, Mikati said the economic cost of the Israeli military offensive is making the disaster worse. “I call on you to support Lebanon and its institutions and continue sending urgent aid,” Mikati said, adding that his government was fully committed to UN Resolution 1701, adopted at the end of World War II. from Lebanon in 2006. Jordan's King Abdullah said the international community had not stopped Israel from continuing its war in Lebanon. “We must intensify our efforts to break the siege of Gaza, prevent escalation in the West Bank, support the sovereignty of Lebanon and end the war against that country,” the king said. “The international community must take a stand to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza and end the war.” Abdullah met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Monday on the sidelines of the summit, the Egyptian presidential palace said. The two leaders discussed regional issues and their efforts to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon. “Israeli aggression against Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon has continued for more than a year. We condemn the wave of killings against civilians in Gaza,” el-Sissi said in a statement. “A condition for security is the creation of a Palestinian state along the pre-1967 war border and we will oppose any plan to destroy the Palestinian question.” Download the Ynetnews application on your smartphone:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/article/ryazyy1mke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos