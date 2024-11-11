PM Modi, on 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, says saints and sages of all ages have helped humanity achieve its goal





Prime Minister Modi asserted that this event is not just a eulogy to history. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity achieve its goal, which has been a tremendous contribution to society. Addressing a video conference program to mark the 200th anniversary celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal, Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi said, “Every person's life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our life's purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity achieve its goal. This has been a tremendous contribution of saints and sages to our society. He mentioned that this occasion is proof of the eternal flow of Indian culture. “We have kept alive the spiritual consciousness of Vadtal Dham established by Lord Swami Narayan 200 years ago. We can still experience the teachings and energy of Lord Swaminarayan here… I am happy that the Government of India has also issued a silver coin of Rs 200 and a commemorative stamp on this occasion,” the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also affirmed that this event is not only a celebration of history. This is a great opportunity for anyone like him, who grew up with unwavering faith in Vadtal Dham. “It is a unique feature of India that whenever difficult times arise, a great sage or saint appears at that time. The advent of Lord Swaminarayan also took place at a time when the country, weakened after centuries of foreign rule, had lost confidence in us, Lord Swaminarayan not only infused us with new spiritual energy, but also awakened our self-esteem,” he said. “We must carry on his teachings. Inspired by this, Vadtal Dham has become a major center serving humanity and building a better world,” the Prime Minister added. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that people associated with Shree Swaminarayan Mandir have always played a major role in any appeal he has made. “From 'Swachhta se lekar paryavaran tak', I am happy that whenever I have appealed, all the saints and devotees have never disappointed me. You have always taken my words on your own responsibility and have worked diligently. wholeheartedly to accomplish them. Recently, I had given an appeal: “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam”. As part of this campaign, the Swaminarayan community has planted more than 1,00,000 trees,” he said. Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal has been influencing the social and spiritual lives of people for many decades. The Vadtal Temple, also known as Vadtal Swaminarayan. It serves as the spiritual capital of the Shree Swaminarayan Sampradaya, which has spread throughout the world today. This temple was built on the orders of Bhagwan Shree Swaminarayan by Sadguru Shree Brahmanand Swami and Sadguru Shree Aksharanand Swami. The temple is built in the shape of a lotus, symbolizing the spirit of harmony among all religions. It includes depictions of past avatars of gods and goddesses. The nine domes of the temple worship the elevation of the temple. The pillars of the temple bear colorful stone carvings. The construction work was completed in 15 months. The walls of the temple are decorated with colorful depictions of the Ramayana. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

