Two reasons for a book, on Xi Jinping: The governance and administration of China (IV)

There are two important reasons why it is necessary to pay attention to political discourse in China. The first is inseparable from the growing importance of the country. It is no longer just a question of economic weight, a commonly accepted truism, but of the incontestable value of their contributions in key areas of the planet, from ecology to diplomacy or technology, which affect the entire world. Second, the fact that China faces its challenges with new and different approaches, marking its intellectual territory as it has always done by virtue of the uniqueness of its civilization and the originality of its process. These two elements undoubtedly constitute compelling reasons to pay close attention to so many successful initiatives.

We could also add that we live in a time of confusion and disinformation in which it is more essential than ever to go back to the original sources, approaching them without prejudice.

On the other hand, we know that China's modernization has reached new and definitive stages. There is full awareness of the current crucial moment. President Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized this. In a speech to the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, for example, he emphasized that the struggle we will face will not be short-lived but protracted and will cover the entire period until the realization of the The objective of the Second Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. centenary.

From time to time, new ideas and concepts emerge that support policies adapted to our own reality, some as an expression of resilience in turbulent and changing times, but also others with long-term horizons, drawing strategic horizons which serve as a beacon to transcend contradictions. of the present.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era is part of the political-intellectual context of 21st century China and constitutes the ideology that inspires it in all its aspects. Accompanying this in-depth reasoning, which covers the most diverse areas, is of vital importance to understand and apprehend the content of current Chinese policy, what is its orientation, what are its objectives and principles, and the expectations that she wants to answer.

Specifically, on The Governance and Administration of China, there are already four volumes that bring together important speeches and reflections on the issues that most concern China's leaders. And they also reflect the determining trends of its general policy.

Published in 2023, volume IV, for example, which brings together texts from the years 2020, 2021 and 2022, years marked by the tough fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, is of particular interest for illustrating the ultimate meaning of the concerns of leadership Chinese. Only with inner strength can a nation stand firm and weather the tide of difficult times, notes Xi Jinping (pages 121-133) in one of the speeches collected in the volume. A sentence which, to a large extent, is revealing of this courage and this determination which connote the essence of the Chinese attitude in the face of a present full of challenges.

The sociologist John Ruskin said that there are two kinds of books: those of the moment and those of all times. Perhaps the particularity of this list of volumes on the governance and administration of China lies in the fact that it brings together the two elements since they represent an indispensable guide for the present but will also be the subject of reading and consultations in the future to understand one. periods of Chinese history with the greatest global impact.

(For China today)

