Ukraine issues Prabowo Subianto stamps,





Special edition stamps depicting the new President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, were issued by the Ukrainian government in November. The stamps were issued by Ukraine's national postal service, Ukroposhta. According to Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia Vasyl Hamianin, the idea originated from a non-governmental organization called The Ukrainian Initiative, chaired by Yurii Kosenko, an Indonesia enthusiast. “The idea came from a group of Ukrainians who have an affinity with Indonesia. They decided to create the stamp,” Hamianin said to the press on Saturday, November 9. Hamianin further explained that the stamp was designed to show Ukraine's respect and admiration for Indonesia. In addition, it is expected to welcome Prabowo Subianto as the new Indonesian president. With this new leadership, the Ukrainian government hopes that bilateral relations between the two countries will strengthen. “The stamp is dedicated to the inauguration of the Indonesian president“, he continued. “And through the issuance of stamps bearing the image of Subiantos, Ukrainians hope to strengthen relations between Indonesia and Ukraine. The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in kyiv, Ukraine, shared an image of the special edition stamp on its official Instagram page. The stamp features a portrait of Subianto with the Indonesian flag in the upper right corner, on a gray background. The embassy captioned the message: The National Postal Agency of Ukraine, Ukrposhta, at the suggestion of the non-governmental organization The Ukrainian Initiative, released a stamp depicting President Prabowo Subianto. This is a gesture of respect in welcoming the inauguration of the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia. May diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Ukraine continue to grow closer and become mutually beneficial in the future. Indonesia has a relatively unique relationship with Ukraine, particularly during the latter's war with Russia. Subianto's predecessor, Joko Widodo, was the first Asian leader to visit Ukraine after the conflict began in June 2022.

