Mallikarjun Kharges makes big claim on Modi: ED, CBI probe against Congress leaders on PM's request We are not afraid





Jharkhand Elections: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the ED and CBI investigations against Congress leaders were being carried out at the behest of the Prime Minister.

However, Kharge said they were not afraid and said: “We have made sacrifices for independence.

The Congress leader made the remark while speaking in Jharkhand's poll-bound Palamu.

He also attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the batenge toh tenghe (if we are divided, we will be annihilated) and said that a true Yogi cannot use language like this.

Here's what Kharge said ED and CBI are investigating against Congress leaders at the behest of PMs, we are not afraid; we made sacrifices for independence

Sonia Gandhi pardoned one of Rajiv Gandhis assassins; Priyanka Gandhi hugged the killer: it's compassion.

Modi, Shah, Adani, Ambani rule the country; Rahul Gandhi, I am trying to save the Constitution, democracy. The BJP wants to destroy the Constitution of the country, but the INDIA bloc will not allow this to happen.

PM Modi claims not to be organic; he is a habitual liar who never keeps his promises, reported PTI quoting Kharge.

PM Modi is afraid to visit Manipur, I dare him to go there.

We tolerate Modi for 25 years as CM, PM; he supports those who exploit backward people, women.

Modi believes in oppressing the opposition, overthrowing governments and buying MPs like goats.

Talk to YEARSKharge said that every party, every leader keeps faith in their party workers and hopes to win the elections.

I am very hopeful that the alliance will win 100 percent and form the government in Jharkhand. In Maharashtra too, we are in a good position. Everyone works together and our alliance will form their government.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed Kharge for his indirect remarks on Yogi Adityanath's appearance, calling them “very unfortunate”. Kharge had suggested that if Adityanath wanted to remain chief minister, he should ditch his saffron robes and don white clothes.

In response, Goyal said, “It should be a matter of personal choice for every individual. Many derogatory comments have been made about Yogi Adityanath's attire and his appearance.”

