No notification issued by Pemra to ban Imran Khan's name in media, says LHC – Pakistan





The Lahore High Court on Monday observed that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had failed to issue a notification prohibiting television channels from broadcasting the name of PTI founder Imran Khan, directing the channels to broadcast his name in accordance with his fundamental rights.

A petition was filed by PTI member Akmal Khan Bari in the court, claiming that media outlets were barred from carrying the name of PTI founders as per the regulator's orders. Justice Farooq Haider presided over Monday's hearing.

A detailed report was submitted to the court on behalf of Pemra of which a copy was seen by Dawn.com, which said the authority did not issue any notification regarding the ban on publishing or broadcasting Imran's name.

Pemra said in its report that as a regulator, it has always taken into account the constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 4 (right of individuals to be treated in accordance with law), 14 (inviolability of human dignity) , 19 (freedom of expression). ) and 19A (right to information) of the Constitution.

The report claimed that no order had been issued to prohibit the broadcast of Imran's name, adding that if such an order was issued, it could be challenged through Section 30A of the Pemra Ordnance, who handles calls.

The report adds: The petitioner completely failed to attach to the petition any relevant evidence or documentation that could validate his assertion regarding Pemras' alleged actions.

He also requested that the motion be dismissed as inadmissible.

The court adjourned the hearing sine die.

During the hearing itself, the applicants' lawyer was absent. The petitioner's lawyer is engaged in the Supreme Court, the deputy lawyer said, to which Justice Haider remarked: They never appear, they just have to file a petition.

As per the Pemra order, the petition is not maintainable, the federal government's counsel said.

The petition claimed that television channels were not broadcasting the names of PTI founders, which is a violation of fundamental rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1871689/no-notification-issued-by-pemra-to-ban-imran-khans-name-from-media-lhc-finds

