By creating a platform similar to that of Jokowi, the Gibran-style complaints service confuses residents





FOKUSSATU.ID – The Indonesian people are now presented with a problem complaint service program organized by Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Monday, November 11, 2024. The presence of this program was well received by the Indonesian people, as the Vice President allowed them to visit the palace directly. In a personal Instagram post, Gibran said he would open a public complaints program with a timetable. “Starting tomorrow, we will openly open the complaints of the Indonesian people to the public,” said Gibran via his personal Instagram account @gibran_rakabuming, Sunday, November 10, 2024. Also read: Live broadcast link, soon the first debate for the 2024 West Java gubernatorial election will begin “Ladies and gentlemen, you can come directly to the Vice President's Palace. The schedule is Monday to Friday, 08:00 – 14:00 WIB”, he added. The public complaint service titled “Report Mas Wapres” reminds the public of a similar program initiated by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia and Gibran's father, namely Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi previously shared a public complaints service platform directly with him, through his official Twitter account @jokowi, in 2015. “Is there any problem around you? Report it to me via merdeka.org. This channel is the result of the creativity of the nation's children”, Jokowi said via his Twitter account @jokowi on July 12, 2015. Read also: Viral! Successive accidents on the Cipularang KM 92 toll road towards Jakarta, many vehicles piled up However, based on control, this platform can no longer be used by people who want to complain about their problems to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. A number of Internet users believe that the services created by Gibran will not be as effective as during Jokowi's era. As in the poster uploaded by Vice President Gibran, a WhatsApp number is included to make it easier for the public to provide reports. However, a number of netizens complained that the WhatsApp number for the problem complaint service was not active.

