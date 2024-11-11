What can Trump actually do on day one? A guide for the worried





WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump made hundreds of promises during his campaign, including dozens he pledged to implement on his first day in office. At the top of the list: the closure of the US border with Mexico, mass expulsions, increased oil and gas production and retaliation against his political opponents.

Many of his proposals would hit California hard, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has already vowed to wage a legal war against the new administration.

There are plenty of reasons to worry on Trump's wish list. But as I wrote during his first term, you can't press all your panic buttons at once.

Here is an attempt to sort the bigger concerns from the lesser ones. Which Trump priorities are worth losing sleep over and which will be difficult to implement?

His top priorities, some with complicationsExpelling undocumented immigrants

Closing the borders is for Trump a shortcut for a draconian crackdown on illegal immigration. He has repeatedly promised to launch the largest national deportation campaign in American history.

A campaign to deport all undocumented immigrants would deprive California of more than 7 percent of its workforce, potentially cripple agriculture and construction, divide families, and disrupt communities.

She would also face a practical problem: The federal government does not have enough immigration agents to arrest 11 million people.

It's a promise that Trump clearly intends to keep. But there could be debate within the new administration over the speed and scale of the deportation campaign.

It will not be a massive sweep of neighborhoods. It's not going to be about building concentration camps, Tom Homan, former acting ICE director under Trump, said last month on CBS 60 Minutes.

Polls show that most Americans want stricter enforcement of immigration laws, but they do not support indiscriminate deportations, especially if they divide families. This is how Trump's first-term crackdown turned into a political disaster, forcing him to retreat.

Environmental decline

Trump has the plans and the power to roll back certain environmental gains. On day one, it is expected to open more federal lands and offshore waters to oil and gas drilling. He is also likely to ease restrictions on the oil industry's emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and revoke Biden's pause on increasing exports of liquefied petroleum gas.

Trump also plans to roll back Biden's efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and repeal federal subsidies for solar, wind and other renewable energy projects, important parts of California's push to wean itself off fossil fuels. But a large-scale repeal of Biden's energy law in 2022 could face resistance from Republicans in Congress, as much of the spending on the programs has flowed to GOP districts.

The new administration is also expected to slow down permitting for new offshore wind energy projects. Trump has been a staunch opponent of wind power since Scotland built a wind farm that spoiled the view from one of its golf courses.

Prices

For me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary is “tariff,” the president-elect said last month. He proposed tariffs of at least 10% on goods from all other countries, at least 60% on China and up to 200% on Mexico.

A president has broad authority to impose tariffs, and Trump has been so voluble about his love of trade barriers that they seem inevitable. But tariffs, which are essentially taxes on imports, pose two problems. They raise the prices of many goods Americans buy, pushing inflation higher, and they almost always prompt other countries to retaliate by imposing tariffs on U.S. exports.

Amid Trump's first-term trade war with China, Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs on California farmers; economists calculated that California growers of almonds, the state's most valuable export crop, lost about $875 million.

Punishment

Trump has threatened to order the Justice Department to prosecute a long list of his political opponents, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen.-elect Adam B. Schiff and former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

This is not a new impulse on his part. During his first term, he publicly demanded that Atty. General William Barr arrests Biden, former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for what he claims was a treasonous plot to spy on his 2016 campaign. (Barr ignored the order.)

If Trump appoints a more flexible attorney general this time, he will have the power to order the Justice Department to investigate his critics, a Republican Party lawyer who reportedly advised the president-elect wrote last week. The department's independence from political interference is a long-standing norm, but it is not protected by law.

Still, if he targets his critics, his term will be dominated by legal storms that could undermine the rest of his agenda. Last month, he claimed that he had refrained from pursuing Clinton during his first term because it would look terrible to implicitly bow to political constraints.

Two actions Trump is all but certain to take: He will order the Justice Department to drop federal criminal charges against him stemming from his attempt to overturn Biden's election and his hiding of national security documents in his area of ​​Florida. He also promised to pardon most of the more than 1,000 people convicted or indicted for the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Yes, he canForeign policy

A president's power to change foreign policy direction is nearly limitless, and that is exactly what Trump has pledged to do. He promised to negotiate an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine even before his inauguration, and his other statements suggest he would do so by demanding that Ukraine cede parts of its territory. (His running mate, Vice President-elect JD Vance, called for an immediate end to military aid to Ukraine.)

It is also likely that Trump will renew his first-term push to withdraw the United States from the 75-year-old North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or at least weaken the American commitment to defending European countries against a Russian invasion.

Install Loyalists

Trump has promised to impose new rules on the federal civil service making it easier for him to fire bureaucrats and replace them with loyalists. He imposed such a rule in the final months of his first term, but Biden revoked it.

He has also promised to fire senior officers whose political views he does not like and to purge the CIA and FBI, accusing both agencies of persecuting conservatives.

These measures would turn much of the civil service into an army of losers, Robert Shea, a former aide to President George W. Bush, told me this year.

Trump against political realityAbortion

One issue Trump might be hesitant to go against public opinion on: abortion. Polls show most voters oppose tougher restrictions, and last week voters in seven states, including conservative Missouri and Montana, approved abortion rights measures.

During this year's Republican primaries, Trump sought to take credit for appointing conservative Supreme Court justices who allowed states to pass restrictive abortion laws. But once he ran in the general election, he sought to avoid responsibility for the laws, arguing that he had left the issue to the states.

Some anti-abortion activists want Congress to pass a national abortion ban, but Trump said during the campaign that he would not sign one. Trump also indicated he had no plans to block access to mifepristone, the pill used in more than half of U.S. abortions. The matter is settled, his spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, said last month.

Activists expect the Trump administration to revoke a Biden directive that requires emergency rooms to perform abortions when necessary to stabilize a woman's health, even in states that ban abortion.

Obamacare

Conservative congressional Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), have said they hope to repeal or weaken the Affordable Care Act, the health insurance law known as 'Obamacare.

Trump has said he is open to changing the People's Law, which he unsuccessfully tried to repeal during his first term. But he did not present a proposal and admitted during the debate that he only had ideas for a plan.

If the new Congress fails to renew Biden-era subsidies, up to 20 million users, especially middle- and upper-income families, will see their health insurance costs increase.

This is unlikely to happen

Some of Trump's promises probably won't survive the real world.

He pledged to exempt Social Security benefits, overtime wages and tips from taxes. Many Republicans in Congress privately say these ideas are impractical because they would cost trillions in lost revenue.

Trump also promised that his pro-oil policies would cut energy prices by 50%. But energy prices are set by a global market; Even if Trump spurs a massive increase in oil production (which is not a certainty), the effect on prices might not be dramatic.

Trump also threatened to cancel television networks' broadcast licenses. But the federal government licenses individual stations, not networks, and it can't cancel licenses because a president doesn't like their coverage.

Where are the constraints?

Trump, like all presidents, will wield immense power. But even a strong man can discover that there are limits to what he can do.

Courts can still overturn the administration's actions, and Democrats, including California's governor, are preparing to spend much of the next four years in court.

The most important factor may be public opinion. Trump may have run his last campaign, but congressional Republicans face new elections in two years. They know that voters often punish the party in power, especially if they believe the president has gone too far.

So the 2026 general election could be the strongest constraint on what Trump can do, and that campaign is already underway.

