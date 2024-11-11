Videos claiming that Donald Trump recently expressed support for Imran Khan's release from prison are Deepfakes.





Social media is full of two videos (here and here) of US President-elect Donald Trump saying: Hello my Pakistani American friends, I promise that if I win, I will do my best to get Imran Khan out of jail as quickly as possible. He's my friend. I love him. The videos are being shared on social media amid reports from Pakistan that leaders of PTI, the party founded by Imran Khan, say Trump will play a role in the release of Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan. We verify this assertion through this article.

An archived version of this article can be found here.

Claim: Videos of Donald Trump telling Pakistani Americans that he will try to get Imran Khan out of prison if he wins the election.

Fact: These videos are deepfakes generated using artificial intelligence. They were made by manipulating audio from the original videos in which Trump was talking about something unrelated to Imran Khan. Therefore, the claim made in the post is false.

To check the veracity of this viral claim, we first conducted a keyword search to check whether Trump had made such a statement regarding the release of Imran Khan from prison. However, we found no evidence to support this viral claim.

Two different videos have gone viral with the same claim. After watching and observing the first one closely ( here , here and here ), we found some irregularities in the way Trump's lips move as he delivers his lines.

The audio also doesn't seem to be in sync with the video. These anomalies made us suspect that the video could have been manipulated/edited or generated using AI. To check the same, we streamed the video through AI-generated content detection tool, True Media. The results show that substantial evidence of manipulation is found in both the voice and face presented in the video (Archive link).

We then streamed the same video through the AI ​​content detection tool Hive Moderation. This analysis found (archive link) that the video is 68.2% likely to contain AI or Deep Fake content.

This clearly shows that the viral video is a deepfake video fabricated to make it look like Trump was extending his support to Imran Khan. Additionally, through a reverse image search, we found the original video clip used to create this viral clip.

This video is an interview (here and here) of Donald Trump with NBC News from May 2017. The viral clip matches the viral video from the 12:30 timestamp of this interview.

We then turned our attention to the second viral video, which also shows Trump saying the same lines as in the first video, extending his support to Imran Khan.

Although we did not find the original video clip of Trump seen in the viral video, we found that this video clip is also a Deepfake generated with the help of AI. True Media AI Detection analysis results showed that the video contains substantial evidence of manipulation (archive link).

All these evidences clearly show that the viral videos of Trump showing his support for the release of Imran Khan from prison are Deepfake videos created using AI manipulation tools.

To summarize, Deepfake videos are viral like real videos of Donald Trump supporting the release of Imran Khan from prison.

