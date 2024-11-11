Politics
Elon Musk speaks out on Trump's hiring decisions: sources – KVNU
In the days since Election Day, billionaire Elon Musk has become an influential figure in President-elect Donald Trump's orbit, providing input into personnel decisions and playing a significant role in shaping the future Trump administration, according to multiple sources at ABC News.
Since Election Day, the world's richest man has spent almost every day at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, multiple sources told ABC News.
Musk appeared in Trump's family photo on election night, was spotted having dinner with future first lady Melania Trump and golfed with the Trump family this weekend.
But his presence extends far beyond that, with sources telling ABC News that Musk is now weighing in on Trump's personnel choices.
Musk was present for at least two phone calls the president-elect had with foreign leaderssources told ABC News. During a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, Trump even handed the phone to Musk so he could also speak to Zelenskyy, sources told ABC News. Musk also had a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to sources.
After Trump declared that he chose Rep. Elise Stefanik to be its U.S. ambassador to the United NationsMusk has raised concerns on his X platform about the impact this choice could have on the potentially slim majority of Republicans.
“Elise is great, but it might be too risky to lose her from the House, at least for now,” Musk posted early Monday morning.
Sunday, Musk weighed on the Republican Senate leadership race, endorsing Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott.
Musk is also close to Howard Lutnick, who is leading Trump's transition to the White House.
Musk has had a profound impact on Trump's campaign, including a multibillion-dollar door-to-door campaign, a social media megaphone and a million dollar drawing for battleground voters.
|
Sources
2/ https://kvnutalk.com/elon-musk-weighing-in-on-trump-staffing-decisions-sources/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shehbaz Sharif government eyes civil service reforms proposed by Imran Khan
- Controlling abandoned land is not easy, land bank boss reveals reason
- Check out upcoming activities in Fountain Hills
- Erdogan criticizes Muslim nations' silence on Gaza, slams Western support for Israel
- Times Recorder subscription offers, special offers and discounts
- President Zardari thanks Xi Jinping for strengthening Pakistan-China ties
- UK public sector payouts overtake private sector for first time in four years | public sector salaries
- Virginia Field Hockey | Virginia earns an at-large bid to the NCAA Championship
- Alzheimer's disease timeline shows neuronal changes start as a trickle, then become a torrent: Shots
- Why Trump's second withdrawal from the Paris Agreement will be different – POLITICO
- PM Modi highlights need to encourage youth to build 'Viksit Bharat' | Latest news India
- Actual employee spending increases 13.4%