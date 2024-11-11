



The Kremlin has denied reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to US President-elect Donald Trump, calling the media reports pure fiction.

The Washington Post was first to report that a call had taken place, citing unidentified sources, and said Trump had told Putin he should not escalate the war in Ukraine. Reuters also reported an appeal.

This is completely false. It is pure fiction; This is simply false information, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov when asked about the call. There was no conversation.

This is the most obvious example of the quality of information published today, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications.

Peskov added that Putin had no specific plans to speak to Trump.

According to the Washington Post, Trump reminded Putin of Washington's significant military presence in Europe. He added that Trump had expressed interest in follow-up discussions on resolving the war in Ukraine.

The reported call came after Putin on Thursday congratulated Trump on his election victory and expressed admiration for how Trump responded to an assassination attempt during the campaign.

Peskov has a habit of dismissing media reports that later turn out to be true; most recently, he called reports of the arrival of North Korean soldiers in Russia as fake news, despite credible audio and visual evidence confirming their presence. Still, the Kremlin's quick refusal of the phone call with Trump is likely to raise eyebrows, especially since both leaders have already expressed openness to dialogue.

Trump's team has not yet confirmed the call. Asked by Fox News for comment on the Washington Post report, Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, issued a statement saying: We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders.

Peskov also accused European leaders on Monday of continuing to seek a strategic defeat of Russia. He was responding to a question about whether Britain would allow Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missile systems to hit targets in Russia.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said Putin is ready to discuss Ukraine with the West, but that does not mean he is willing to change Moscow's demands.

On June 14, Putin took a maximalist position to end the war: Ukraine should abandon its NATO ambitions and withdraw all its troops from all four regions claimed by Russia.

During the election campaign, Trump said he would find a solution to end the war within a day, but did not explain how he would do it. He also spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, according to reports. The Ukrainian president later confirmed the conversation with Trump, calling it a great conversation.

Washington has provided tens of billions of dollars in military and economic aid to Ukraine since its invasion by Russia in February 2022, funding that Trump has repeatedly criticized and denounced along with other Republican lawmakers.

US President Joe Biden will welcome Trump to the Oval Office on Wednesday for a traditional post-election meeting, where the current US leader is expected to try to convince the president-elect not to withdraw his support for Ukraine when he takes office.

The meeting will take place against the backdrop of reports that Russia, with the support of North Korean soldiers, is planning a major attack to drive Ukrainian forces out of its western Kursk region.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Moscow had assembled a force of 50,000 troops, including North Koreans, in the border region with Ukraine in preparation for an attack. According to U.S. intelligence, 10,000 North Korean troops have arrived in Russia, a figure that Ukraine's military intelligence chief said includes 500 officers and three generals.

In August, Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region, capturing settlements on Russian territory, which was widely seen as a major embarrassment for Putin. However, Russia has gradually reconquered some of this territory and has also made steady progress through much of eastern Ukraine.

