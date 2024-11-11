Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questions scrutiny of his bag, asks if authorities would apply this to PM Modi and Shah





Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing a public meeting at Loha in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday (November 11, 2024) that authorities had registered his bag upon his arrival at Vidarbhas Yavatmal to campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Speaking at a public meeting in Wani in support of party candidate Sanjay Derkar, Mr. Thackeray questioned whether election authorities would apply the same scrutiny to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders. alliance in power. He said that when he arrived by helicopter in Wani, several government officials inspected his bag. He then urged his supporters and constituents to similarly check the pockets and ID cards of those conducting such inspections. Stating that he was not angry with the election authorities, the former chief minister said, “You do your job and I will do mine. Just like you checked my bag, did you check the bags of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah? He also asked whether the bags of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis were also checked. Criticizing what he called undemocratic behavior, Mr. Thackeray said they were senseless practices. It is not a democracy. In a democracy, no one is above or below anyone else. He then suggested that if election authorities did not check the bags of senior leaders of the ruling party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi workers would take it upon themselves to do so. The police and the Election Commission should not interfere as voters also have the right to inspect the bags of senior leaders when they come to campaign, Mr. Thackeray said.

