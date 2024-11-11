Xi Jinping comes to Peru to inaugurate a megaport financed by China; video





The imposing shapes of the cranes of the new megaport of Chancay, north of Lima, reflect the scale of the infrastructure financed by China and intended to strengthen the growing influence of the Asian giant in Latin America. The works will be inaugurated this Thursday by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, during a visit to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Lima.

Escalation of bilateral tensions: Lula says Maduro is Venezuela's 'problem', not Brazil's

Lula says Maduro is Venezuela's 'problem', not Brazil's Also read: Trump's victory with the help of Latinos confirms a prophecy from the turn of the century It's almost ready, Gonzalo Ros, deputy general manager of Cosco Shipping Ports Peru, a subsidiary of global shipping giant China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO), the state-owned company behind the project, told reporters. Located 80 km north of the Peruvian capital, the deep-water port (around 18 meters), whose construction began in 2021, will initially have four berths after an investment of 1.3 billion dollars . The final project provides for 15 docks and a total investment of $3.5 billion. The port will have an area of ​​141 hectares and will accommodate ships of up to 24,000 containers (TEU). A million containers would arrive in the first year, estimates Cosco Shipping Ports, the concessionaire which signed a 30-year contract. We believe that with the contribution of the port, this Pacific region and Peru in particular can become the main logistics center of the South American region for trade, Ros stressed to AFP. Xi Jinping comes to Peru to inaugurate a megaport financed by China 1 in 15

Xi Jinping comes to Peru to inaugurate a megaport financed by China Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP 2 out of 15

The imposing shapes of the cranes of the new megaport of Chancay, north of Lima, reflect the scale of the infrastructure financed by China and intended to strengthen the growing influence of the Asian giant in Latin America. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP Jump x of 15

Advertisement 3 out of 15

The works will be inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP 4 out of 15

Located 80 km north of the Peruvian capital, the deep-water port (around 18 meters), whose construction began in 2021, will initially have four berths after an investment of 1.3 billion dollars Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP Jump x of 15

Advertisement 5 out of 15

The final project provides for 15 docks and a total investment of $3.5 billion. The port will have an area of ​​141 hectares and will accommodate ships that can hold up to 24 thousand containers Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP 6 over 15

A million containers would arrive in the first year, estimates Cosco Shipping Ports, the concessionaire which signed a 30-year contract Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP Jump x of 15

Advertisement 7 out of 15

With 57 thousand inhabitants, the town of Chancay will host the first Chinese port in South America Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP 8 out of 15

The port will be part of the One Belt, One Road initiative, launched in 2013 by Xi Jinping for infrastructure works and connections between continents like a new Silk Road. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP Jump x of 15

Advertisement 9 out of 15

Several countries in South America, such as Peru, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela, will benefit. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP 10 out of 15

In 2019, the Chinese group acquired 60% of the Peruvian company responsible for the port, chosen for its strategic location in the center of South America and the importance of agro-industrial production in Peru Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP Jump x of 15

Advertisement 11 of 15

Peruvian-Chinese trade was worth around US$36 billion in 2023, according to Lima. The two countries have concluded a free trade agreement since 2010 Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP 12 of 15

According to Cosco Shipping Ports, the terminal will reduce the cost of transportation to and from Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil, which will no longer need to use ports in Mexico and the United States to their trade with Asia. Photo: Cris Bouroncle /AFP Jump x of 15

Advertisement 13 of 15

The port facility will allow China to position itself in this part of the world, said academic Vidarte to AFP. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP 14 of 15

The terminal will be equipped with artificial intelligence technologies and will be connected to the Pan-American Highway via a 1.8 km tunnel. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP Jump x of 15

Advertisement 15 of 15

Peru supplies raw materials and minerals to its Asian partner, while importing consumer goods from it. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP Terminal reduces transportation costs to and from countries like Brazil The “Silk Road” arrives in South America With 57,000 inhabitants, the town of Chancay will host the first Chinese port in South America. The port will be part of the One Belt, One Road initiative, launched in 2013 by Xi Jinping for infrastructure works and connections between continents like a new silk. road . Several countries in South America, such as Peru, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela, will benefit. Latin America was not part of the new Silk Road when the initiative was launched, but after a few years China integrated it into its project of consolidation as a world power, an economic and commercial with which it intends to strengthen its global presence. “, told AFP Scar Vidarte, professor of international relations at the Catholic University of Peru. In this dynamic, the port of Chancay plays a central role because it allows faster and more direct exchanges between China and the 'South America. In 2019, the Chinese group acquired 60% of the Peruvian company responsible for the port, chosen for its strategic location in the center of South America and the importance of agro-industrial production in Peru. Peruvian-Chinese trade was worth around US$36 billion in 2023, according to Lima. The two countries have had a free trade agreement since 2010. “The Singapore of Latin America” Our goal is to become the Singapore of Latin America, Peruvian Transport Minister Ral Prez enthusiastically declared during his visit to the port. We will have direct routes to Asia, especially to China, which will reduce by 10, 15 and even 20 days, depending on the route, which is currently done in 35 or 40 days, he added. Xi Jinping comes to Peru to inaugurate a megaport financed by China According to Cosco Shipping Ports, the terminal will reduce the cost of transportation to and from Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil, which will no longer need to use ports in Mexico and the United States to their trade with Asia. The port facility will allow China to position itself in this part of the world, said academic Vidarte to AFP. The megaport is part of the struggle for geopolitical influence in the region. This gives China a certain advantage over the United States, adds analyst and professor of international law Francisco Belaunde. The terminal will feature artificial intelligence technologies and will be connected to the Pan-American Highway via a 1.8 km tunnel. Peru supplies raw materials and minerals to its Asian partner, while also importing consumer goods. But not everyone is excited about the much-vaunted economic boom the new port will bring, especially ordinary people who live in what is still a sleepy beach town. A port city in Chancay was never planned, fishing and agriculture will disappear (…) with the millions of trucks that will come to fill the ships, declared merchant Miriam Arce. Biologist Antony Apeo, from the NGO CooperAccin, warns that the underwater excavations have impacted the flora and fauna because the entire structure of these marine areas has been altered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oglobo.globo.com/economia/noticia/2024/11/11/xi-jinping-vira-ao-peru-inaugurar-megaporto-financiado-pela-china-veja-imagens.ghtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos