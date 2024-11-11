'Will announce date of national protest march shortly': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan





Imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made the comments while speaking to journalists at the Adiala high security prison in Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan served as Prime Minister from August 18, 2018 to April 9, 2022, when he was ousted after a no-confidence motion. (Reuters file photo)

Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that within days he would announce the date of a nationwide “protest march” aimed at rallying support for his party's demands.

“This time our people will not return home. Our protest will continue until the restoration of the constitution, democracy, an independent judiciary and the release of our innocent workers and leaders,” a message said on Khan's X account. , 72.

“In the coming days, I will personally announce the date of the protest march with full preparation,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said, adding that he was ready to make any sacrifice for the sake of peace. “true freedom” of the country.

Khan made the comments while speaking with reporters at the Adiala high security prison in Rawalpindi, where he is incarcerated, according to the post.

“PTI officials, assembly members, local leaders, ticket holders, workers and supporters should complete their preparations and begin mobilization work on the ground,” Khan said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who is also a PTI member, said the party was ready to carry out a “do or die” agitation for Khan's release.

Khan has been in jail in several cases since August 2023.

Lahore, Pakistan

