The latest on the Trump transition teamExBulletin

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

President-elect Donald Trump has now officially swept all seven swing states, according to the latest election announcements from Nevada and Arizona from the Associated Press over the weekend. This decisive victory now means that Trump and his allies have a lot of work to do. They have 71 days to plan an administration and its policy priorities. NPR's Luke Garrett has been following Trump's transition closely and joins us now. Hi.

LUKE GARRETT, BYLINE: Hey, Scott.

DETROW: Who is Trump surrounding himself with for his second time in the White House?

GARRETT: Let's start with what we know. Susie Wiles will serve as Trump's White House chief of staff, making her the first woman to hold the position in American history. Wiles is a longtime Republican activist and she successfully ran Trump's 2024 campaign, but largely from behind the scenes. During Trump's victory speech, the president-elect asked Wiles to take the microphone and celebrate, but she stayed back and notably held her ground.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD Trump: Thank you. And thank you, Susan. Look at this. I've never seen her shy before. Susie, they are awesome. Everyone here is awesome. Everyone here is very special.

GARRETT: The White House chief of staff is the president's chief confidant and policy advisor. During his first administration, Trump went through four chiefs of staff. In a statement announcing Wiles' nomination, Trump called her, quote, “tough, smart, innovative.”

DETROW: OK, so it's the chief of staff, a vital part of the administration, but there are also important and looming cabinet positions – attorney general, secretary of state, things like that. Do you have any idea where Trump is looking?

GARRETT: This is where things get foggy, Scott. We just don't know yet. There's a lot of speculation about the rest of Trump's cabinet, but we can take a few names off the list. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear that former Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not be part of his White House team. Although he thanked them for their service, it's worth noting that these two people, you know, weren't very loyal to him during the Republican nomination process. As you well recall, Haley ran a very competitive race against Trump.

DETROW: Yeah.

GARRETT: And Pompeo himself flirted with a presidential bid and was initially hesitant to support Trump. After his defeat in the 2020 election, Trump repeatedly said his biggest mistake was hiring the wrong people. This time around, Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles, billionaire Howard Lutnick and WWE co-founder Linda McMahon are leading the creation of the new Trump administration.

DETROW: Let's talk about two of the people Trump campaigned with and promised to be part of his administration in some way. It's Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

GARRETT: That's right. They are certainly in direct contact with Trump and participating in the conversation. The morning after the election, NPR's Steve Inskeep asked RFK Jr. directly if he expected Trump to nominate him to a Senate-confirmed position, such as secretary of Health and Human Services. Here's what Kennedy had to say.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

ROBERT F KENNEDY JR: We haven't decided exactly what that strategy will be, but it's a possibility.

GARRETT: And last week, it was widely reported that tech billionaire Elon Musk participated in a phone call with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. So these two, Musk and RFK Jr., are definitely in the conversation, but that doesn't mean they're in the running here. You know, most of these high-level cabinet positions require Senate confirmation. And even though the Republicans won the Senate, they only have a slim majority. So if two or three Republican senators defect, they could block a Trump cabinet member from joining the Democrats.

DETROW: What are you keeping your eyes on in the coming days as this administration begins to take shape?

GARRETT: A lot, Scott. A lot. But let's start with the House. We still don't know who will control the House of Representatives, although it appears Republican Speaker Mike Johnson will retain his position. But the margin of victory here will matter a lot. And in the Senate, the GOP has taken control, but a battle is brewing over who will become Senate majority leader. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell is stepping down as leader and his two lieutenants, South Dakota Sen. John Thune and Texas Sen. John Cornyn, are running. But Trump allies like Musk, RFK Jr. and Tucker Carlson really want Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

The Senate majority leader will have a lot of power over Trump's agenda and, in particular, the selection of his cabinet. Congress returns Tuesday and the Senate will hold leadership elections this week. Now, down the block on Pennsylvania Avenue at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will welcome Trump to the Oval Office. And this is a usual gesture that Trump did not make towards Biden notably four years ago.

DETROW: That's right. RIGHT.

GARRETT: But according to a senior aide, Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, is now coordinating with the Biden White House.

DETROW: The body language of the meeting between Trump and Obama in 2016 was so memorable. I can't imagine what it will be like when Biden and Trump sit in the same room together.

GARRETT: This Wednesday meeting will be one to watch.

DETROWExBulletin's Luke Garrett, thank you very much.

GARRETT: Thank you.

