Actual employee spending increases 13.4%





JAKARTA, investor.id – The government spent a budget for personnel expenses worth IDR 242.2 trillion as of October 31, 2024. This figure increased by 13.4% compared to the same period in 2023, while personnel expenses personnel amounted at that time to IDR 213.6 trillion. “Employee spending is 84.8% of the target, if you look at the growth it is 13.4%,” Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said at the conference on Friday (8/11). press release from the November 2024 edition of APBN Performance and Facts. /2024). If detailed, employee expenses are divided into ordinary expenses as well as expenses for vacation pay (THR) and 13th salaries. The realization of regular expenses for salaries and performance allowances amounts to IDR 210.8 trillion, an increase of 10.9% compared to the same period in 2023. On October 31, 2023, realization of regular expenses of 'worth IDR 190.100 billion. In addition, the actual expenditure for THR and 13th salary amounted to IDR 31.4 trillion, an annual growth of 33.6 percent. As of the end of October 2023, the actual expenditure for THR and 13th salary amounted to IDR 23.5 trillion. “The growth is strong because in January 2024 there was an increase in salaries so the numbers continue. “So on an annual basis, every month there is a percentage of growth,” explained Suahasil. Overall, until October 2024, state spending reached IDR 2,556.7 trillion, divided into central government spending of IDR 1,834.5 trillion and transfers to the regions of 722.2 trillion IDR. Central government expenditures are divided into ministries/agencies (K/L) expenditures of IDR 933.5 trillion and non-K/L expenditures of IDR 901 trillion. Editor: Christian Arnold

