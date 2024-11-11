Politics
PM Modi highlights need to encourage youth to build 'Viksit Bharat' | Latest news India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is important for people to encourage the youth to ensure that the dream of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) comes true. Prime Minister Modi was addressing a program to mark the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat's Vadtal.
“I and you all should encourage people for a Vikshit Bharat (developed India). We should encourage people, especially young minds, to realize the dream of Vikshit Bharat. We must live every moment to realize it. We must stay connected to this thought (of Vikshit Bharat). For this, everyone should start participating and contributing wherever they are,” PM Modi said while addressing the gathering virtually.
Prime Minister Modi said the first condition for realizing the dream of a developed India was to make the country self-reliant. It is necessary to defeat the actions of people who focus on dividing the country on the basis of caste and gender, he added.
“It is often said that the first condition for realizing the dream of Viksit Bharat is to make India self-sufficient (Aatma Nirbhar). And for that, no one from outside will come but only we will have to do it (ensure that l We can start by promoting “Vocal for Local”. We will have to ensure unity to achieve this. Unfortunately, some people want to divide the country based on caste, gender and other things for their personal gains. and their conservative thinking. We will have to ensure that such actions are defeated,” the Prime Minister said.
“Lord Swaminarayan told us that a nation can move towards development only with the help of young minds. For this, we need to focus on educating the youth. Skilled youth is necessary. Every time I meeting leaders from other countries, they tell me that they want young Indians to come and work in their country because they are attracted by the skills of Indian youth. Young people here are not only preparing to solve problems. of this country, but also of the world,” Prime Minister Modi said.
The Prime Minister said it was important to protect young people from drug abuse and dependence. “We will have to constantly work on it. This country can only develop if these things are sorted out first,” the prime minister said.
“The Swaminarayan community has always worked very hard to combat drug addiction. Our saints and Mahatmas can make a huge contribution in keeping the youth away from addiction and making them drug free. Such campaigns and efforts are always necessary to save the youth from dependence and we will have to do it continuously… Now the example of Ayodhya is before us all. After 500 years, a dream has come true The transformation of Kashi and Kedar is before us… A new consciousness. , a new revolution is visible everywhere. Moreover, there was no one to search for the hundreds of years old idols stolen in our country, today after searching and finding our stolen idols in the world. forms of our gods and goddesses that were stolen return to our temples,” he said.
Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal has been influencing the social and spiritual lives of people for many decades.
Vadtal Temple, also known as Vadtal Swaminarayan, is the spiritual capital of the Shree Swaminarayan Sampradaya, which has spread throughout the world today. This temple was built on the orders of Bhagwan Shree Swaminarayan by Sadguru Shree Brahmanand Swami and Sadguru Shree Aksharanand Swami.
The temple is built in the shape of a lotus, symbolizing the spirit of harmony among all religions. It includes depictions of past avatars of gods and goddesses. The nine domes of the temple worship the elevation of the temple.
The pillars of the temple bear colorful stone carvings. The construction work was completed in 15 months. The walls of the temple are decorated with colorful depictions of the Ramayana. (ANI)
