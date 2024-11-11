How her funeral preparations put Queen Elizabeth II in a mischievous mood





As Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days at Balmoral, she brought smiles to those who loved her most with a cheeky remark about a former prime minister. Boris Johnson officially tendered his resignation as Prime Minister on September 6, 2024, just 48 hours before the death of Queen Elizabeth. And, according to a new book by Tim Shipman, it put the longest-reigning monarch in British history in a mischievous mood. Because he claims that she told those around her that she was relieved that his departure meant that he would no longer have a say in the conduct of her funeral. The revelation came as his son was officially proclaimed King Charles III. For the first time, the historic ceremony was televised, but one of Elizabeth II's aides made a surprising confession off-camera. As condolences were offered for the loss of the late Queen, her confidante said her final days had been happy and she even joked, as Boris Johnson dramatically ended his premiership, saying ” at least I won't let this idiot plan my funeral now. In reality, the funeral had been planned for a long time, with Queen Elizabeth II herself overseeing many of the details of the ceremony and procession which would see hundreds of thousands of people pay their respects as his coffin was carried through the streets of London. However, Mr Johnson's departure before Her Majesty's death meant he did not take on a very prominent role at her funeral. The Prime Minister was due to give a reading at the service, but at the time of Elizabeth II's death the Prime Minister was Liz Truss. She too would make history by serving as Prime Minister for the shortest time in history, leaving office the following month and ensuring that King Charles III was on his second Prime Minister even before the end of official mourning for his mother. In the book No Way Out: How Brexit Got Done and the Tories Were Undone, Tim Shipman also explains how both Charles III and Prince William were angered by the situation Elizabeth II was placed in by the way Boris Johnson considered extending. Parliament in its attempts to resolve Brexit. No Way Out: How Brexit Happened and How the Conservatives Were Defeated by Tim Shipman is published by Harper Collins on November 21, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://royalcentral.co.uk/uk/how-plans-for-her-funeral-put-queen-elizabeth-ii-into-mischievous-mood-204907/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos