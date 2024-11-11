Trump targets checks and balances less than a week after victory





The post-election presidential transition period is relatively brief. Donald Trump will be inaugurated in just 70 days and there is a tremendous amount of work to be done to ensure a smooth transfer of power between administrations. Even competent, governing-minded presidents-elect find the challenges daunting.

All things considered, though, the last thing Trump needs to worry about is Senate confirmation of his nominees. The Republican majority will likely number 53 members in the new Congress, and there will be nothing the Democratic minority or even the so-called moderate faction of the Republican Party can do to prevent the Senate from serving as a rubber stamp for future selections. administration of the White House. .

And yet, the issue apparently concerns the president-elect greatly. NBC News reported:

President-elect Donald Trump got involved publicly in the Senate leadership race for the first time on Sunday, writing on Truth Social that anyone running to become the next Senate majority leader should agree to let him appoint members from his office during the holidays.

Current Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is set to resign after 17 years. Three Republicans John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida are vying to succeed him, and by most accounts Thune is the favorite, although Scott has enjoyed enthusiastic support from various right-wing figures, including Elon. Musk, Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck and Charlie Kirk. (The leader will be chosen by private ballot, so members don't have to worry about too much backlash.)

It is in this context that Trump took to his social networks to make an unexpected appeal. Any Republican Senator seeking to fill the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must accept recessed (Senate!) nominations or we will not be able to confirm individuals in a timely manner, the President-elect wrote.

I suspect that many political observers have forgotten what recess dates even are, and for good reason: it's been a while since they were relevant.

The basic idea is that the Constitution allows a president to appoint emergency personnel when Congress is not in session. Many White Houses have tried to play with this power, but in 2014 a unanimous Supreme Court strengthened lawmakers' hand.

Additionally, over the past two decades, lawmakers have held pro forma legislative sessions precisely to prevent presidents from making appointments without congressional consent.

Trump obviously finds this unacceptable.

Predictably, McConnell's potential GOP successors responded to the president-elect's missive by issuing statements designed to keep Trump happy, offering fresh evidence that too many congressional Republicans are willing to act like Trump employees, rather than as elected officials serving in an egalitarian group. branch of government.

But let's not miss the forest for the trees: Five days after winning a second term, one of Trump's first priorities was to take aim at a fundamental element of checks and balances. Despite circumstances that will ensure that all of his nominees will be confirmed anyway, regardless of their merit or qualifications, the new Republican president wants greater authority to bypass the Senate altogether and simply install whoever he wants in powerful positions.

When many of us warned before Election Day that Trump, who was running on an authoritarian platform, would deliberately take steps to undermine democracy if he won, we weren't kidding.

