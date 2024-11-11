Political future of Imran Khan and PTI uncertain, says Sanaullah





MULTAN: Federal Advisor for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said the political future of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leader Imran Khan remains uncertain.

In a recent interview, Sanaullah, who is a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), argued that the PTI's current problems are largely due to the decisions of its leader and urged the party to engage politically to meet its challenges. .

Sanaullah stressed that Pakistan's political problems can only be resolved through dialogue among political forces. He noted that the current leadership of the establishment is neutral and does not align itself with any specific political figure, meaning the PTI must engage directly in political solutions rather than depending on external influences.

He also referenced Khan's ongoing legal problems, including his involvement in the high-profile $190 million case, expressing confidence that Khan would ultimately be held accountable. Imran Khan is his own enemy, he said, suggesting that Khan's decisions led him to his current predicament.

Sanaullah pointed out that some PTI members have been in touch with leaders such as Mehmood Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, indicating that political reconciliation might be possible. He stressed the importance of such discussions to resolve political issues through mutual understanding rather than conflict.

The PML-N leader also criticized the PTI's historical role in political maneuvering, especially during the 26th constitutional amendment, and suggested that the party should take responsibility for its role in shaping the current political landscape.

He argued that PTI members, who had previously facilitated some political initiatives, should now recognize their influence on the country's political reality and engage in the political process.

Asked about the political future of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, Sanaullah expressed skepticism. He questioned whether Gandapur could recover politically, given recent actions he described as inconsistent.

Referring to Gandapur's attempts to appeal to both the PTI leadership and the establishment, Sanaullah said Gandapur can recover on its own, but it works both ways. He cited Gandapur's recent efforts to influence political outcomes in D-Chowk as examples of a lack of clear political direction.

