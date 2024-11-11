Summit of Muslim and Arab countries DW 11/11/2024





This year's meeting comes a year after last year's in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where, like other Arab meetings, it was limited to condemning the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip. This time, after a year of Israeli killings against the Palestinian people, which resulted in the deaths of around 45,000 people, mostly children, women and the elderly, after spending nearly four months attacking Lebanon and killing around 5,000 civilians. attended by most of the leaders of Arab and Muslim countries, became a platform to criticize each other since the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Al Soudany, described it as a meeting of verses. Additional information: Arab and Muslim countries demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza Hoto: Turkish Presidency/Murat Kula/Anadolu/photo alliance “He said that I will speak the truth loud and clear. What we need today is not to hold meetings that we ourselves know are wrong. We need to act immediately and do nothing wait for military and economic measures, including those of aid. What Israel has done is that it will kill our loved ones for a year because it knows that we have nothing to curse. , even though the number of Muslims in the world is one and a half billion. Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who threatened to send his country's army to Gaza to end the war as he successfully did in Libya, added that it is a shame that the world's Muslims do not failed to help their brothers and sisters in Gaza. and Lebanon. What European countries are doing to Israel: Additional information: OIC accused Israel of crimes against humanity Photo: ANKA “Israel continues to occupy the Palestinians and commit genocide in Gaza and Lebanon thanks to the support it receives from the West. Give them the weapons to defend themselves and give them all the aid they need , without us organizing a meeting that we would waste without making agreements, he would not have cursed anything Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, present at the meeting, said the time for fine words was over, as long as there was an end to the genocide of those who do not know how to rise or fall in the Middle East. East: Photo: Greg Baker/AP Photo/photo alliance “Condemning God will not be enough to end the massacre of God's servants in Gaza. We must work hard to end this tragedy. And this must be done urgently. However, the chairman of the meeting, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said the responsibility for ending the violence Israel inflicts on Arab and Muslim countries lies with the international community, which must act quickly . Perhaps this is what prompted Shehul Azzhar, Sheikh Ahmad Dayyeb, of the world's leading Islamic research institute, to respond to him saying:

Our world at this time has lost a wise leader. The hearts of its leaders are broken despite their claims to civilization and progress. They make more weapons and send them to kill children and women or their bodies. I don't think we can rely on such guidelines to save the lives of those facing genocide and cremation. Photo: Johanna Géron/Reuters Additional information: Saudi Arabian prince wants to quickly end war in Gaza and Lebanon We call on the international community to take immediate action to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon.

