Trump discusses Ukraine in separate calls with Putin and Scholz DW 11/11/2024





US President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine in a phone call reported Sunday by the Washington Post.

The newspaper, citing several people familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity, reported that Trump reminded Putin of the significant U.S. military presence in Europe.

The Post also reported that Trump wants to have further conversations soon to talk about “resolving” the war.

Trump criticized the extent of military and financial support given to kyiv under US President Joe Biden's administration, while the incoming president pledged to end the war quickly, without specifying how.

Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, shortly after his election victory was confirmed.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was not informed in advance of the call between Trump and Putin.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, said when asked about the call: “We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders.”

The call reportedly took place Thursday from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Triumphant Trump promises to “end wars”

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Kremlin denies call took place

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Washington Post reports that a phone call had taken place.

“It's completely false. It's pure fiction, it's just false information,” Mr Peskov told reporters. “There was no conversation.”

Peskov added that there were “no concrete plans” for Putin to speak with Trump.

In earlier comments Sunday, Peskov said Trump's return to the Oval Office sent “positive signals.”

“At least he talks about peace and not confrontation,” Peskov said.

The Biden administration, which will remain in charge until Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, has said it will send Ukraine as much aid as possible before Biden leaves office.

On Sunday, Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the White House aimed to “put Ukraine in the strongest possible position on the battlefield so that it ultimately is in the strongest position possible.” possible strength at the negotiating table.

Sullivan also confirmed that Biden invited Trump to come to the White House for discussions on Wednesday.

'You dance with whoever is in the room,' Scholz says of Trump

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke with Trump on Sunday about the possibility of working together toward a “return to peace” in Europe, according to Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

During the call, Scholz stressed the importance of continuing to provide support to Ukraine, Hebestreit said.

In their first phone call since Trump's victory in the US election, Scholz offered Trump the opportunity to “continue the decades of successful cooperation between the governments of the two countries”, the spokesperson added.

On Sunday evening, Scholz appeared on a talk show on public broadcaster ARD and seemed unperturbed by the prospect of future cooperation with Trump, saying one should take political situations as they present themselves.

“My principle is always, if I may say so casually: you dance with those in the room. And that goes for the future president of the United States as well,” Scholz said.

“I’m never naive, but I’m also a little serene,” he added.

During his first term as US president, Trump criticized Berlin for insufficient military spending, its trade surplus and the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Scholz pointed out that Germany now spends 2% of its gross national product on defense. This is in line with NATO guidelines.

The chancellor also made clear that he hoped Trump would follow through on outgoing President Biden's pledge to station U.S. medium-range missiles in Germany.

Scholz says he will work with US President-elect Donald TrumpImage: Carsten Koall/dpa/picture alliance

“This is an agreement we made with the United States. It is in our mutual interest. So I want to accept it,” Scholz said.

Musk's 'idiotic' comment dismissed by Scholz

Scholz also dismissed recent criticism from Trump supporter and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who mocked the chancellor over the collapse of Germany's ruling coalition.

Musk had written in German on the social media platform X, which he owns: “Olaf is an idiot.”

Asked if this bothered him, Scholz replied: “It honors me.”

“I don’t comment on tech billionaires,” the chancellor said. “He is not a head of state, even if we sometimes have the impression that certain technology companies are more powerful than states.”

Scholz is expected to face a vote of confidence in the Bundestag before the end of the year, ahead of likely snap elections in early 2025.

Ben Hodges warns of Trump's impact on European stability

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

jsi/lo,wmr (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/trump-talks-ukraine-in-separate-calls-with-putin-scholz/a-70749452 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos