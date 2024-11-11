Ready to Fly to Personally Congratulate, Sir: Indonesian Prabowo Calls Donald Trump





Last update: 12 November 2024, 00:08 IST Prabowo uploaded a video on his official Instagram account on Monday where he is seen talking to Donald Trump. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said he was relieved to learn that Donald Trump was safe after the failed assassination attempt. (IMAGE: Reuters) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has declared his intention to personally congratulate US President-elect Donald Trump during his upcoming state visit to the United States. Subianto, who replaced Joko Widodo, also posted a video on social media where he is heard telling Trump: If possible, I would like to call you personally. Wherever you are, I am ready to fly to congratulate you personally, sir.” Happy to be connected directly with the President-elect @realDonaldTrump to send him my most sincere congratulations on his election as the 47th President of the United States. I look forward to strengthening collaboration between our two great nations and pursuing more productive activities. pic.twitter.com/KfSVUsZSGc Prabowo Subianto (@prabowo) November 11, 2024 Happy to be in direct contact with President-elect @realDonaldTrump to send him my most sincere congratulations on his election as the 47th President of the United States. I look forward to strengthening collaboration between our two great nations and having more productive discussions in the future,” he said in the caption accompanying the video on X. During the phone call, Trump is heard thanking Prabowo for the congratulatory phone call and, at one point, praising the Indonesian leader for his English. All my training is in America, sir,” Prabowo said, accepting the compliment. Prabowo also said he was shocked to learn of the assassination attempt and said he was happy because he was safe. To this Trump said: I was very lucky.” You are a very respected person, I must give you credit for that. You can call whenever you want, you have my number. Convey my greetings to the people of Indonesia,” he added. Why are you talking to him like he's your boss? I counted that you said sir at least 40 times. S (@shaitannirajeem) November 11, 2024 Some netizens pointed out that Prabowo repeatedly addressed Donald Trump as “sir” and said it was unbecoming of a president to do so. Why are you talking to him like he's your boss? I counted you said sir at least 40 times,” one X user said. Location : Jakarta, Indonesia News world Ready to Fly to Personally Congratulate, Sir: Indonesian Prabowo Calls Donald Trump

