Major traffic changes in Pune for PM Modis rally: What you need to know





Traffic changes in Pune for PM Modis rally on Tuesday The Pune Traffic Police announced a slew of changes to city routes for Tuesday in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modis' rally at the SP College Ground. The rally, organized in support of the BJP and its allies ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections, is expected to attract a large crowd, requiring traffic adjustments and route diversions. To avoid traffic jams and ensure smooth movement of the Prime Minister's convoy, police also imposed a ban on heavy vehicles on several key roads in the city. Key traffic changes The following adjustments will be made to accommodate the event and the Prime Minister's convoy: Kelkar Road: One-way traffic system will be applied from Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction. Drivers are advised to take an alternative route by turning left at Z Bridge and then right at Bhide Bridge Junction.

Garuda Ganpati Chowk: Access from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk will be restricted. Vehicles will have to turn left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and take a U-turn at Tilak Chowk.

From Deccan to Kelkar Road: Direct entry from Deccan to Kelkar Road via Bhide Bridge will be restricted. Drivers can use Riverside Road as an alternate route.

Phadke Chowk: The entrance from NS Phadke Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk will be closed. Vehicles can opt for alternative routes via Nilayam Bridge and Sinhagad Road.

Download PLHA Junction: Entrance via Babura Ghule Road will be closed. Drivers can take an alternative route via Joggers Park Road and Shastri Road. Restrictions for heavy vehicles In order to reduce traffic jams, the police have implemented a ban on heavy vehicles on the following main roads:

Ahmednagar Road

Alandi Road

Old highway of Pune Mumbai

Aundh road

Banner Road

Pashan Road

Paud Road

Karve Road

Sinhagad Road

Satara Road

Saswad Road

Lohegaon Road Purpose of changes These adjustments and traffic restrictions are being implemented to ensure traffic flow and minimize disruption during the Prime Minister's visit. The city's traffic police are urging commuters to plan their routes in advance, keep an eye on real-time traffic updates and follow any other announcements regarding road closures or diversions. Important points to remember Route diversions: Be aware of one-way routes and restricted access points, especially near Kelkar Road, Garud Ganpati Chowk and Deccan. Use alternative routes: Drivers should use recommended alternative routes, such as Riverside Road, Nilayam Bridge and Joggers Park Road, to avoid closed areas. Heavy vehicle restrictions: Expect disruption on main roads as heavy vehicles will be banned on several key routes to and from the city. Plan ahead: Given expected crowds and route changes, it is advisable to plan travel routes in advance and consider alternative transportation options. These measures are aimed at ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for both the rally participants and the daily commuters in Pune.

