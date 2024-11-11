“At least my funeral won’t be organized by that idiot.”





BarcelonaThose close to Queen Elizabeth II agree that the queen died retaining enviable mental clarity. According to the newspaper The telegraphthe book Out: How Brexit was achieved and the Tories were defeated [Out, com es va fer el Brexit i els ‘tories’ es van desfer]that the political journalist Tim Shipman published last November, recovers an episode from the end of the monarch's life which confirms the lucidity and humor that she had until the last moment and which allows us to know what opinion she deserved from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On September 6, 2022, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss visited Balmoral Castle. The first went there to formalize his resignation from his post as Prime Minister and the second to accept the post that the leader of the conservatives had just left after three and a half years in office. Although the United Kingdom's third female Prime Minister made history as the shortest-serving leader in the country's history, for Elizabeth II the relief was a pause, as Tim Shipman writes . Out. “At least my funeral won't be organized by this idiot,” the Commonwealth leader said of Boris Johnson at a family dinner. According to the writer, this comment was made by the Queen “to make people around her laugh” on the same day that the acceptance of the post of Prime Minister took place, the last official act in which the Queen performed a main role. Two days after uttering this sentence, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral. In the same vein, the journalist and author of the book assures that Elizabeth II also said that Johnson “would perhaps be more suited to go on stage”, making fun of his appearance and his discursive capacity. Recall that the former prime minister also published a book this year, a memoir in which he reveals that the queen died of bone cancer. However, sources close to the Queen have expressed doubts about the true authorship of these phrases because it does not suit them that the mother of Charles III could make such statements, especially since the organization of the royal funeral is between the hands of the Marshal Count. . Buckingham Palace has not commented on the information contained in Tim Shipman's book.

