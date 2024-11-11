Donald Trump's new administration: here's the population so far





President-elect Donald Trump has already started building a team for his second term.

The new Trump administration should be different from the first. He said in an interview in October that the biggest mistake of his first term was choosing bad and disloyal people to join his administration. Many roles will need to be confirmed by the Senate, although Trump has demanded that Republican leaders bypass the usual confirmation process.

Here are the major appointments, appointments and personnel decisions announced by the Trump administration, in a list that will continue to be updated during the transition.

Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, Trump 2024 campaign manager, was named White House chief of staff shortly after Election Day, in the first major personnel decision. A longtime Republican strategist and campaign staffer, Wiles worked on Ronald Reagan's 1980 campaign and managed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign in 2018. Wiles, whom Trump referred to as an ice maiden in his victory speech on election night, will be the first woman. to serve as chief of staff.

Elise Stefanik

Trump nominated New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik has criticized the UN, particularly the organization's stance on Israel, saying last month that the Biden administration should consider a complete reassessment of US funding of the UN given the efforts of the Palestinian Authority to expel Israel from the General Assembly. Stefanik has been a strong supporter of Trump, during his two impeachment trials and during his challenge to the 2020 election results. She rose through the party ranks, serving as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, the fourth top job in House GOP leadership. Stefanik's nomination will need to be confirmed by the Senate.

Tom Homan

Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been named border czar, a role that will likely be involved in Trump's plan for mass expulsions of millions of undocumented migrants . Homan, a former police officer, will be responsible for the U.S. southern and northern borders, as well as “all maritime and aviation security,” according to Trump's post on Truth Social. Homan also served during Trump's first term as ICE director from January 2017 to June 2018 and played a role in Trump's immigration crackdown, as one of the policy's architects controversial separation of children from the administration. This role will not require Senate confirmation.

