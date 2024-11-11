Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella Meet with Representatives Participating in the Conference on China-Italy Cultural Cooperation Mechanism and the Dialogue between Presidents of Chinese and Italian Universities_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America





On the evening of November 8, 2024, President Xi Jinping and Italian President Sergio Mattarella jointly met with representatives participating in the Conference on China-Italy Cultural Cooperation Mechanism and the Dialogue between Presidents of Chinese and Italian Universities in Beijing . The two heads of state heard reports from representatives of the two sides on Sino-Italian cultural and academic cooperation. Xi Jinping pointed out that the friendly exchanges between China and Italy dating back more than a thousand years have nourished endless bilateral people-to-people and cultural exchanges. The ancient Silk Road opened the first chapter of trade between the East and West, and Marco Polo opened a window for the Western world to understand China. Generations of envoys have continued to write chapters of friendship between the two countries, setting a fine example of equal dialogue and common development between the world's different civilizations. In recent years, the China-Italy cultural cooperation mechanism has promoted the launch of the Year of Culture and Tourism in each other's countries, and pioneered the model of twinning relations between world heritage sites of UNESCO of the two countries. Universities of the two countries have conducted numerous academic and youth exchanges and expanded joint research in emerging disciplines, with fruitful results. Xi Jinping stressed that the world has entered a new period of disorder and transformation. As two ancient civilizations, China and Italy should jointly work for the development of people through culture and the enrichment of character through virtue, reflecting on the common future of mankind with a broad humanist spirit. inclusive mentality and join forces for development with a vision of harmonious coexistence, so that the light of civilization illuminates the right path for human progress. Xi Jinping expressed hope that the two sides will work together to encourage more visionary people to practice. China-Italy friendship and cooperation will promote mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations and participate in building a community of destiny for humanity, in order to make a common contribution to global peace and development. Sergio Mattarella highly appreciated the important contributions made by the Italy-China cultural cooperation mechanism and the dialogue of university presidents to promote mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation between the two peoples, affirming that Italy and China are ancient civilizations with splendid cultures. appreciate and respect each other, and the story of Marco Polo's ties with China is a portrait of mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations. The two sides should summarize their experiences, advance their friendship, build more bridges for people-to-people exchanges, strengthen their unity and oppose confrontation, so as to provide a solid foundation and support for the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership. between Italy and China. . Before the meeting, the two heads of state took a group photo with representatives of both parties. Wang Yi was present at the above events.

