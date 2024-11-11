With Trump's victory, ordinary Americans declared their independence from elites





You are not ordinary!

That's what Donald Trump said to a voter who described himself as an ordinary American while the former president served fries at a McDonalds in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Two weeks later, President-elect Trump won a historic victory, marking the first time since Grover Cleveland's victory in 1892 that a president has served two non-consecutive terms.

This was no ordinary election.

Trump has overcome four criminal indictments, two Democratic presidential candidates and a bullet in the ear.

And yet the election was not primarily about Trump, who has been a known entity in our politics since 2015.

Nor was it about Kamala Harris or Joe Biden, whose interchangeability made it even more obvious that both were empty suits for the one-party machine.

No, this extraordinary election was about something much more fundamental: it was about Americans rising up and declaring their independence from centralized power in Washington, DC.

The era of elite manipulation is now over.

Our elites told us that crime was down, inflation was not a major problem, opioid-related deaths were down, and immigration was under control.

This victory means that the American people, many of whom do not feel safe on the streets, are struggling to afford basic necessities and are mourning loved ones who have overdosed on fentanyl or been injured by strangers in irregular situation, does not believe them.

Our elites have told us that America was founded on slavery and is still systemically racist. This victory means that the American people do not believe them.

Our elites told us that men could become women and women could become men. This victory means that the American people do not believe them.

Above all, our elites told us we were trash. They told us we were disposable, deplorable, bitter people, desperately clinging to our guns and our religion. This victory means that the American people absolutely do not believe them.

What does the movement that re-elected Donald Trump believe?

First, we think we are not ordinary. We are patriots.

We believe that America's best days are yet to come, and that if we advance conservative policies today, we can make America safer, more virtuous, and more prosperous for our children.

Donald Trump is the leader of this movement, but anyone can join him. To use the language of the left, which has spent its time this election season annoying voters and pandering to special interests, our movement is remarkably inclusive and impressively diverse.

It includes business leaders and 60% of the members of the Teamsters union.

This includes Jews in New York and Muslims in Detroit.

It includes evangelical Protestants from North Carolina and traditional Catholics from Pennsylvania.

It includes Texas oil tycoons and parents who want to ban seed oils.

It also includes hard-working blacks, whites, Latinos and others. Indeed, the Pennsylvania man who Trump insisted was not ordinary is an American Indian.

The left hates this diverse coalition because they cannot understand it.

That's why they invent conspiracies, ranging from nefarious theories about Russian influence in 2016 to ridiculous lies about this cycle's 2025 project.

But these are nothing more than a sign of weakness rather than a sign of strength.

But what unites this movement, and what mandate did it give Trump by sending him back to the White House?

The answer is simple: the Americans want their country back. They want a return to sanity, self-government and a good life.

Just as in the landslide election of 1984, when Americans re-elected President Ronald Reagan to defeat communism, Americans today re-elected Trump to defeat the deep state.

To do this, we can learn from our predecessors. Just as the Reagan Doctrine shifted U.S. strategy from containment to defeat of the Soviet threat, the new Trump Doctrine must do the same for the Deep State, which requires a greater focus on institutional and internal challenges .

For conservatives, this means the fight must move from the arena of abstract ideas to the trenches of physical institutions: federal agencies, border walls, corporate boardrooms, state chambers, and local school boards.

Taking back the institutions we can, destroying the ones we can't, and building better ones in their place is the next frontier of Trump's new movement.

Winning the White House is a great place to start, but it's only the first beachhead. The hard battles and real trials are yet to come.

Thank goodness we can approach them with confidence because the men and women who are beside us are not ordinary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heritage.org/conservatism/commentary/trumps-win-ordinary-americans-declared-independence-the-elites The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos