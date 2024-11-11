Gus Yusuf says Jokowi will be present in Tegal to support Luthfi-Yasin





Roadshow of Central Java DPW PKB Chairman Gus Yusuf Nderek Kyai Sesarengan Milih Luthfi-Yasin at Korpri Slawi Building, Tegal Regency, Monday (11/11). (Special document) FORMER President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will travel to the regions to support the duo of Central Java governorship candidates (Central Java) Ahmad Luthfi and deputy governor candidate Taj Yasin Maimoen. The date and location were determined in the Central Java region. The information regarding the direct support of the 7th President was conveyed by Chairman of the Central Java National Awakening Party (PKB) DPW, KH Yusuf Chudlori. “On November 16, God willing, Pak Jokowi will be rawuh (present) in Tegal,” said Yusuf Chudlori while giving instructions at the Roadshow event for DPW Central Java PKB Chairman Gus Yusuf Nderek Kyai Sesarengan Milih Luthfi-Yasin at the Korpri Slawi building. , Tegal Regency, Monday (11/11). Present at the event were Cagub Ahmad Luthfi, Cagub and Cawap Tegal Ischak-Kholid as well as thousands of PKB, kyai and Muslimat Tegal cadres. Yusuf Chudlori, familiarly known as Gus Yusuf, continued that the presence of former President Jokowi constituted strong morale for the cadres on the ground. This will therefore have a positive impact on victory in the region. “Pak Jokowi said that the number 2 pair must win big and absolutely win,” emphasized API Tegalrejo Islamic Boarding School goalkeeper Magelang. Also read: Unequal distribution, Ahmad Luthfi wants to abolish farmer cards In his direction to the PKB executives, Gus Yusuf also asked that the witnesses designated at the TPS (Voting Places) be qualified. They must be competent, disciplined, brave and courageous. He reminded that even one lost vote in TPS could affect the overall final vote tally in Central Java. Monitoring polling stations also prevents the presence of political rats that could harm democracy. In front of thousands of PKB cadres, Cagub Ahmad Luthfi declared that one of his programs was to advance Islamic boarding schools. He is not willing that Madrasah Diniyah teachers only receive an incentive of IDR 100,000 per month. So, he and Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen will focus on building Islamic schools and boarding schools. “In our vision and mission, only we (Luthfi-Yasin) have an obah Islamic boarding school program. Additionally, Central Java has 5,270 Islamic boarding schools. In the future, Islamic boarding schools need to be more global, including Madin teachers,” he said. said. Also read: Central Java management experience, Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin are the right partner On the other hand, he also asked for prayers so that this could continue to be helpful to the progress of Central Java. On this occasion, thousands of cadres also expressed their support for Luthfi-Yasin and were ready to win in Tegal. “We, the Kyai and PKB cadres of Tegal Regency, hereby pledge to be ready to elect and win the Luthfi-Yasin couple as governor and vice governor of Central Java for the period 2024-2029 “, they declared together. (N-2)

