“At least that idiot Boris Johnson won’t give me the funeral”





In a new book, “Out”, released on November 21, the words of the former monarch reported by an official. The former Prime Minister himself made further revelations about Queen Elizabeth II in his autobiography 'Unleashed'. Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth Since the cold reaction to the decision to support Brexit, it has been perceived that the Queen Elizabeth I didn't have any particular affection for the ex Prime Minister Boris Johnson. However, the British monarch, ever mindful of etiquette, has carefully avoided making public comments on the subject. It was only later, in private, that he made a decidedly biting joke: “At least this idiot won't plan my funeral“. As British political journalist Tim Shipman reveals in his book Out go out in United Kingdom In the coming days and anticipated by the Sunday Times, the Queen made the comment after the departure of the Conservative Prime Minister, speaking to a senior court official. Shipman writes, in fact, that Her Majesty considered Bojo “more suited to the stage than to politics.”

These revelations follow Boris Johnson's own statements a month ago to promote his autobiography. Unchainedhad gone so far as to reveal details far from respecting royal protocol: “I had known for over a year that he was suffering from a form of bone cancer and that his doctors were horrified that he might suddenly enter a phase of rapid decline. The Crown has not issued a statement on the former prime minister's claims, nor has it commented on those of the Sunday Times journalist. One thing is certain: this is not the first time that former prime ministers, after leaving office at 10 Downing Street, have revealed alleged or real royal secrets. Even David Cameron, in 2014, made revelations about the sovereign's feelings on the referendum on Scottish independence (which ended unchanged). The Prime Minister at the time had in fact expressed the queen's relief after the vote, which marked the victory of the front against the autonomy of London. Statements which cost Cameron a public apology to the royal family. »

