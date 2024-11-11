Gus Yusuf says Jokowi will campaign for Ahmad Luthfi-Gus Yasin





TEGAL, iNews.id – 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to campaign for the number 2 candidate for governor of Central Java in Central Java gubernatorial election 2024, Ahmad Luthfi and Gus Yasin. This was conveyed by Chairman of the Central Java National Awakening Party (PKB) DPW KH Yusuf Chudlori or Gus Yusuf. Read also Central Java gubernatorial election debate: Ahmad Luthfi says he supports Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto “On November 16, God willing, Pak Jokowi will be rawuh (present) in Tegal),” said Gus Yusuf in his written statement received Monday (11/11/2024) evening. Gus Yusuf conveyed this while giving instructions during the Roadshow event for Central Java DPW PKB Chairman Gus Yusuf “Nderek Kyai Sesarengan Milih Luthfi-Yasin” at the Korpri Slawi Building, Tegal Regency, Monday (11/ 11/2024). Present at the event were Cagub Ahmad Luthfi, Cabup and Cawabup Tegal Ischak-Kholid as well as thousands of cadres from the PKB, kiai and Muslimat Tegal. Read also This is about the electability of Luthfi-Gus Yasin against Andika-Hendi in the Kanigoro version of the Central Java gubernatorial election Yusuf Chudlori, commonly known as Gus Yusuf, said Jokowi's presence greatly boosted the morale of cadres on the ground. This will therefore have a positive impact on victory in the region. “Pak Jokowi said that the number 2 pair must win big and absolutely win,” said API Tegalrejo Islamic Boarding School goalkeeper Magelang. In his instructions to PKB executives, Gus Yusuf also requested that the witnesses designated at the TPS (Voting Places) be qualified. They must be competent, disciplined, brave and courageous. He reminded that even one lost vote in TPS could affect the overall final vote tally in Central Java. Monitoring polling stations also prevents the presence of political rats that could harm democracy. In front of thousands of PKB cadres, Cagub Ahmad Luthfi declared that one of his programs was to advance Islamic boarding schools. He is not willing that Madrasah Diniyah teachers only receive an incentive of IDR 100,000 per month.

Publisher: Kastolani Marzuki

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jateng.inews.id/berita/gus-yusuf-sebut-jokowi-akan-turun-gunung-kampanyekan-ahmad-luthfi-gus-yasin

