Erdoan accuses Muslim world of acting insufficiently in Israel's war on Gaza





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has accused the Islamic world of failing to adequately respond to Israel's war on Gaza, calling for immediate measures to put pressure on Israel, Turkish service Deutsche Welles reported Monday. Erdoan spoke Monday at an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, saying that some 50,000 Palestinians, 70 percent of whom were women and children, have been killed in Israel's war against Gaza so far. On Saturday, the 400th day of the war, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that at least 43,552 Palestinians had been killed and 102,765 injured, but the actual number of casualties is estimated to be much higher, due to the number of people still missing. The current war in Gaza began with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. A handful of Western countries providing Israel with all forms of support, from political to economic, from military to moral, and the inability of Muslim countries to respond adequately, allowed the situation to reach this point. point, the Turkish president said, adding that it is extremely important that Muslim countries continue their coordinated efforts to apply strong measures to put pressure on Israel. Erdoan reiterated his call for an arms embargo against Israel and a halt to trade. It is vital that Israel remains isolated on the international stage until its aggression ends, the president added. According to an Agence France-Presse report last week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it had submitted a letter to the United Nations, signed by 52 countries and two organizations, calling for a halt to arms deliveries to Israel . Signatories included Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Algeria, China, Iran and Russia, as well as the Arab League and the OIC. The developments come as Erdoan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) government face criticism for continuing trade with Israel despite a ban imposed earlier this year. Turkish companies are accused of circumventing a government-imposed trade ban on Israel by routing their exports to Palestine. In May, Turkey officially cut off all direct trade with Israel in response to growing domestic criticism over Israeli military actions in Gaza. However, data indicates that goods previously destined for Israel are now transiting through the Palestinian territories. Turkish companies are reportedly using PA customs to facilitate trade as officials struggle to control the final destination of exports once they enter Palestine. Erdoan has positioned himself as a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, often criticizing Israel's actions in the region. Despite this, economic relations between Turkey and Israel have remained significant, with bilateral trade reaching $6.3 billion in 2023. The AKP government has also been criticized for blocking the departure of two ships from Turkish and international humanitarian groups aiming to deliver aid to the Palestinian enclave of Gaza since early August due to Israeli pressure and obstacles bureaucratic procedures put in place by the Ministry of Transport and Maritime Affairs. and communications. The Gaza Strip has been under Israeli blockade for 17 years. Many question Erdoan's sincerity and commitment to easing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, given ongoing developments.

