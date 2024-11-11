Donald Trump and the rise of populist leaders





Just days before Americans vote in the crucial November 5 presidential election, Republican candidate Donald Trump donned an orange and yellow sanitation worker's safety vest and boarded a garbage truck at an airport in the Wisconsin in front of a crowd of journalists.

He was trying to capitalize on a gaffe made a day earlier by President Joe Biden, who called Trump supporters “trash” while condemning a racist joke made at the Republican candidate's rally in New York.

The message of Trump's political stunt was one he had pushed on the campaign trail since first running for the Republican nomination nearly a decade ago, that the country's political elite despised its citizens.

“You can't be president if you hate the American people,” Trump said shortly afterward at a rally, referring to Biden and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Trump's resounding victory in the presidential election this week, despite a series of criminal charges and a record two impeachments during his first term from 2017 to 2021, is a testament to the effectiveness of his political message.

He is part of a wave of populist candidates who have cast aside mainstream parties and ideologies, tapping into the frustration of working-class voters over issues like trade and immigration that mainstream parties have failed to address. managed to resolve to their satisfaction.

In Hungary, Slovakia, France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and other European states, right-wing populist parties have either come to power or performed well in recent elections.

Hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic would end the wave of populist victories were dashed, as fundamental problems facing Western liberal democracies resurfaced while the virus receded from the headlines.

“Stagnation for several decades”

The rise of populism lasted decades, as globalization and the fall of communism emptied manufacturing cities, especially in the United States and Eastern Europe, leaving behind many blue-collar workers, Professor Gabor Scheiring adjunct at Georgetown University in Qatar who studies populism, told RFE/RL.

“In the United States, the working class is really suffering. Real wages are stagnant, mortality rates are rising. In Germany, real wages for workers without college degrees have been stagnant for several decades,” he said.

Mass immigration from developing countries in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East has only added fuel to the political fire, Scheiring says. Populists like Trump have blamed low wages and job losses on competition from immigrants.

Trump has made criticism of the Biden administration's open border policies the focal point of his presidential campaign, promising to expel those who enter the United States illegally.

“Donald Trump is indicative of a trend that we have seen in other countries, which is a shift to the right, toward a more conservative right-wing government,” said Robert Spitzer, a political science professor at the University of New York State. in Cortland, told RFE/RL.

“A lot of this is due, I think, to immigration,” he said.

Guards at the U.S. southern border logged about 8 million encounters during Biden's term through August of this year, a record. Meanwhile, around 400,000 migrants entered Europe illegally last year, almost three times more than the pandemic low of 2020.

Change allegiance

For much of the postwar period, Western blue-collar workers felt at home in center-left liberal parties, which championed unions and protected industries.

However, these parties largely joined the euphoric rush for globalization from the 1990s onwards, betting that it would bring greater prosperity for all.

As workers fell behind, particularly after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the dominant parties failed to resolve their problems.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) and Donald Trump gesture for photographers earlier this year.

This gave populists like Trump and Viktor Orban in Hungary the opportunity to present themselves as the true representatives of the people.

“It is the inability of traditional parties to represent their constituencies, articulate their needs, and propose distinct policy solutions that has allowed populists to flourish,” Stanford researchers wrote in a report analyzing the populist trend in 2020.

Although populists may differ on the issues they focus on, they send a similar message to voters: the ruling elite is corrupt and contemptuous of the ordinary citizen.

They share a distrust of institutions, including courts, regulators and the media. Trump has repeatedly called mainstream media “enemies of the people,” while Orban has largely placed Hungarian media under party control.

Their skepticism toward elites and institutions has undermined their ability to effectively combat the COVID-19 crisis, says Scheiring. Trump and Brazil's populist president, Jair Bolsonaro, lost re-election in part because of their handling of the pandemic response, raising hopes of an end to the populist wave.

Brutal language

Populists also violate norms of political behavior and etiquette, using direct language or attempting manual labor to build trust with workers.

“People feel heard and seen by populists because of these kinds of performative signals,” Scheiring said.

Mainstream politicians, on the other hand, speak very differently from the average person, he says, adding that mainstream politics has become the sphere of highly educated people.

“When you distrust elites, that kind of sociocultural shock resonates and that’s why all these populist postures work so well,” he said.

Michael Scollon contributed to this report

