Xi Jinping meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On the afternoon of November 7, 2024, President Xi Jinping met with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Malaysia are not only good face-to-face neighbors across the sea, but also good friends with a common vision and good partners for common development. During Anwar Ibrahim's first visit to China after taking office as prime minister in March last year, he and President Xi Jinping reached an important joint agreement on jointly building a community of Sino-Malaysian destiny. Over the past year and beyond, the two sides have maintained close exchanges and interactions at all levels, advanced high-quality mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and brought tangible benefits to the two peoples. . At present, both China and Malaysia are at a critical stage of national development and revitalization. The two sides should take the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship as an opportunity to deepen and solidify the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, help each achieve its development goals and make new and greater contributions to regional prosperity and stability. Xi Jinping stressed that the two sides should develop a high-level strategic partnership, continue to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen exchanges on governance experience, enhance political mutual trust, and firmly support each other on issues. fundamental interests and major concerns. China supports Malaysia in maintaining its strategic independence and choosing a development path suited to its national conditions. The two sides should synergize their development strategies, deepen comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation, continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, jointly implement flagship projects such as “Two countries, twin parks”, foster new areas of cooperation growth, including digital economy, artificial intelligence and new energy, and explore the creation of exchange and cooperation mechanisms for poverty reduction. China invites the Malaysian side to make good use of the China International Import Expo platform to bring more quality and specialized Malaysian products to China. .China is ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with Malaysia in the fields of higher education, culture, tourism, youth and subnational levels, and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two peoples . Both sides should advocate coexistence of various civilizations, harmony and inclusiveness, put into practice Asian values ​​of peace. , cooperation, inclusion and integration, and promote the common development of Chinese and Islamic civilizations through mutual learning and exchanges. Xi Jinping pointed out that the world is currently facing a period of complex and interwoven turmoil and has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. As important representatives of developing countries and emerging economies in Asia, China and Malaysia should strengthen communication and cooperation on international issues. and regional governments, firmly support each other, jointly oppose protectionism, advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, push for reform and improve the global governance system and defend equity, justice and the common interests of developing countries. China supports Malaysia in the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, and supports ASEAN's centrality and strategic independence, to maintain the current dominant. of regional development cooperation. Anwar Ibrahim said President Xi Jinping put forward important concepts such as building a community with a shared future for mankind, advocated inclusiveness and mutual learning among different civilizations, and presented wide-ranging opinions and suggestions on the direction and promotion of “BRICS Plus”. “cooperation, which reflects its deep commitment, wisdom and sense of responsibility for the progress of human civilization and the interests and well-being of the people, and represents the common aspirations of the Global South. The Malaysian side highly appreciates and supports President Xi Jinping's foresight and proposals The Malaysian government is committed to further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership with China and strengthening cooperation in areas such as information technology, digital economy and energy. Malaysia admires the remarkable achievements. of China in poverty reduction and looks forward to learning from China's experience in governance. Malaysia and China share the same ideas and similar positions on several major international and regional issues. remains committed to its strategic independence and is willing to maintain close multilateral coordination with China to safeguard regional peace, stability, development and prosperity. Wang Yi was present at the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/202411/t20241111_11524659.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos