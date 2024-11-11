The Queen called Boris Johnson an idiot before she died





It seems that Queen Elizabeth committed many misdeeds throughout her life. For example, she once trolled American tourists by pretending she wasn't the queen. She also didn't mince her words and reportedly called a photographer a “horrible little man.” Now a new book claims that Queen Elizabeth made some pretty brutal comments about former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In his new book Out: How Brexit happened and the Conservatives were defeatedTim Shipman revealed the Queen made a very dark joke about Johnson. According to Shipman, following Johnson's resignation, the monarch joked (via Express), “At least I won't let that idiot plan my funeral now.” Elizabeth also reportedly said of the former politician and TV personality: “[he’s] perhaps better suited to the stage. Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth on July 24, 2019. (Image credit: Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Shipman shared that the monarch made her comments about Johnson during the last days of his life. “She had enjoyed a gathering of her valued family and staff two evenings before her death,” he wrote. “The courtier said that when Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen, with a mischievous look on her face, said: 'Well, at least I won't let that idiot organize my funeral now.'” Clearly the Queen enjoyed making people laugh, with Shipman writing: “This, it seems, was meant to amuse, but it was a feeling widely shared in the royal household.” (Image credit: Getty Images) Shipman's book also discussed Johnson's alleged problem with King Charles, whom he thought was “too woke.” According to the author, Johnson disagreed with Charles's views regarding the United Kingdom's approach to reparations for colonialism and slavery. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, the latest celebrity news and much more. According to the book (via GB News ),”[Charles] revealed that he wanted to respond to the widespread fury against colonialism sparked by the Black Lives Matter campaign, by recognizing the harms of slavery. However, the prime minister at the time reportedly had other ideas. “Johnson, despairing that even the monarchy had been captured by woke ideology, was blunt,” Shipman explained. TOPICS Queen Elizabeth II King Charles



