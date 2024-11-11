Americans didn't vote for what Donald Trump is about to give them





By now, every American pundit has their own version of the 2024 elections, mostly confirming their previous views. Every Republican also has his or her own view, which is that Americans voted overwhelmingly for — well, any policy that Republicans care about, from transgender rights to prayer in schools. And of course, progressives, especially younger ones, have every right to feel scared, angry, or alienated.

But the data tells a specific story, not a choose-your-own-adventure. And that's because undecided voters voted primarily because of economic insecurity and discontent. In fact, they preferred Kamala Harris to Donald Trump (Harris' favorability was 48%, to Trump's 44%). But Harris was the incumbent president, and incumbents don't win elections when people think the economy is bad.

This is not just an American phenomenon. As the Financial Times reported, in every developed country in the world, incumbents have lost this year. This is unprecedented.

If, like me, you lie awake at night thinking about this election, this explanation is helpful. Yes, people were willing to put up with Trump's crime, coup attempts, and extreme xenophobia, and it remains terrible. Many were also okay with immigrants being scapegoated for our economic woes, which is as absurd as it is morally offensive.

But they didn't vote for MAGA. They didn't vote against women, or against wokeness, or against coastal elites, or against climate regulations, or against government regulation in general, or against queer people. Not directly, anyway. They voted against the ruling party, like every other developed country in the world this year. The shock waves caused by the Covid-19 pandemic – inflation, empty shelves, house prices – are global, and this is a global trend. Voters everywhere chose to expel these bastards because of the economy.

In fact, if you look closely at the Financial Times data, Trump has done worse than most other non-presidents in office. Yes, he won a clear victory. But it was not as big a victory as that of the parties in France, Italy or even New Zealand. Editors' Choice

I don't think a Democrat could have won this election. Perhaps if there were a foreign figure like Bernie Sanders, different enough from Joe Biden and Harris not to appear as a continuation of them, and possessing Trump's ability to listen to grievances and alienation of the working class, this no one could have won. (Biden himself, before his cognitive decline, possessed these qualities; he was known as Scranton Joe, after all.) But even then, this candidate would have to buck a global trend. I doubt anyone could do that.

Of course, there remains plenty of reason to be deeply concerned, because the reasons a country votes for a candidate and what it actually gets out of it are often completely different. And American voters voted for a candidate promising mass deportations, authoritarianism, reactionary antifeminism, ethnonationalism, and a petty, vindictive spirit of revenge, grievance, and retaliation. This shit is about to get very real, very soon. And a quick history lesson: the Nazi Party came to power in 1932 largely because of economic discontent. Once in power, parties do what they want and not what voters actually voted for.

This is true even when it comes to economic policy in particular. Trump and his allies will likely enact a new round of tax cuts for the richest 0.1% of Americans – the exact opposite of “populism” or helping the working class.

So I don't want to sugarcoat anything.

Nor do I want to suggest that influential voters looked at both sides clearly and made a rational, informed decision. They didn't do it. Right-wing media like Fox News, right-wing influencers like Elon Musk, and so-called “independent” figures like Joe Rogan have all ignored or downplayed Trump's past misdeeds, lied about immigrant criminality, exaggerated the evils of ” awakening”, ignored abject racism. , and completely failed to connect the dots on the economy. It's not like swing voters took a long, hard look at Trump's crimes and mental health and still voted for him because of the price of eggs (more on that in a moment). They were partly fooled. Related content

But while I think pessimism is the only morally justifiable outlook for the next few years, the reality of the 2024 election—that undecided voters voted for one thing, but Trump will bring something else—means that those undecided voters will be soon to be allowed to vote. dejected, even enraged. Ultimately, there will likely be backlash.

First, Americans have fucked with fascism and are now going to find out what it really looks like. And even though MAGA vulgarians like Fox's Jesse Watters think the mass expulsions will be “hysterical,” they will actually be traumatic. The first wave will likely be people already in the justice system; which will benefit from broad popular support. But sooner or later, families will be torn apart. Long-standing members of local communities will be arrested and disappeared. And inevitably, there will be scenes of cruelty. Remember that the violent arrest of a single Cuban boy, Elián González, arguably swung the 2000 presidential election. Multiply that by a thousand, and you can predict a negative reaction not only from liberals but also moderates and even conservatives.

Second, America will also discover that Trump's economic policies are nothing more than snake oil. Tariffs will increase inflation, not decrease it. Opposing a livable minimum wage and busting unions will harm workers instead of helping them. And nothing will bring back the manufacturing jobs of the 1980s, because big companies depend on lower wages in Mexico. “Trump will fix it” was one of the candidate’s most appealing slogans. But he won't.

On the contrary, it will only make things worse. An example: again the price of eggs. Why are eggs so expensive right now? Not because of Biden's failed economic policy, but because of bird flu and corporate profits. Yet RFK Jr. wants to destroy the agencies that help prevent disease outbreaks like this, and Project 2025 wants to deregulate the poultry industry. This will make the next outbreak deadlier and more costly. I'm not saying that average voters will follow the news as closely, but they will notice the effects.

In the most optimistic reading, undecided voters might finally stop getting caught in the Republican trap of populist/nationalist/religious rhetoric and plutocratic policies. This was Ronald Reagan's greatest innovation: appearing populist (cowboy hat, family values) but acting plutocratic (massive tax cuts for the rich, shredded social safety net for everyone else). George W. Bush did it too, and now Donald Trump. (Bernie Sanders talked about this in a 2003 video that's currently going viral.) It's populist rhetoric, but plutocratic, anti-worker hypercapitalism. Trending Stories

So what happens when it turns out that the emperor has no clothes – or worse, the clothes of the very financial “elites” he claims to be against? Clearly, the MAGA faithful will stick with Trump no matter what – after all, his failure to provoke revolution in 2017 gave rise to the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to which he was really about to do so, from one day to the next. But the economic voters who gave him victory could abandon Trump if he fails to deliver results. And he can't. As Trump works to throw his enemies in jail, he has no plan — not even “the idea of ​​a plan” — to address the kitchen-burning concerns that actually put him in power. Maybe, just maybe, voters will realize they were misled.

This is the best we can hope for.

