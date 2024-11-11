Biden urged to send weapons to Israel

I. Legislative power

1) Legislation

House resolution condemns Erdogan for anti-Israel statements. On November 1, Rep. Dana Titus (D-NV) introduced H.Res.1562which condemns Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for his critical statements against Israel.

2) Personnel and correspondence

Senate Republicans condemn Palestinian efforts to suspend Israel from UNGA. On October 29, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and ten other Republicans wrote to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield regarding Palestinian-led efforts to suspend Israel from full participation in the United Nations General Assembly. The letter reiterates previous warnings that lawmakers will seek to limit U.S. participation and funding at the U.N. if Israel is suspended. Lawmakers also threatened to downgrade cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, end U.S. aid to the West Bank and Gaza, terminate Palestinian-related offices in the U.S. government and reduce engagements between the American and Palestinian officials.

SFRC president calls for investigation into ICC prosecutor. On November 1, Ben Cardin (D-MD), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), directed Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SS), John Thune (R-SD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and John Fetterman (D-PA) urged the Assembly of States Parties to The International Criminal Court will investigate allegations of misconduct against prosecutor Karim Khan. The senators also raised concerns about Khan's request for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Senators call for redesignation of Houthis as FTO. In an October 31 letter, Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bob Casey (D-PA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) exhorted Secretary of State Antony Blinken will redesignate the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization.

HFAC President Asks Biden to Send Arms to Israel. On November 1, House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) exhorted President Joe Biden must ship defense items to Israel, including 2,000-pound bombs, and eliminate delays in cases of weapons purchased through direct commercial sales. McCaul also challenged the Biden administrations on October 13. easyr to Israel, threatening to withhold military aid if Israel does not authorize an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

HFAC President urges EU not to appoint special envoy to Syria. In a November 7 article on X, HFAC President McCaul (R-TX) exhorted the European Union not to appoint a special envoy for Syria, warning that this would normalize its relations with the Assad regime. McCaul wrote that creeping normalization with the Assad regime is a strategic mistake and a moral stain. McCaul said he would work to pass the Assad regime's anti-normalization law.

Senate Republicans are seeking to change their policy toward Qatar.On November 8, Senators Jim Risch (R-ID), ranking member of the SFRC, and Roger Wicker (R-MS), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee,directed12Senate Republicans wrote to Secretary Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland about U.S. policy toward Qatar. The senators demanded that Qatar no longer facilitate ceasefire negotiations by hosting Hamas leaders. They also called for the extradition or indictment of senior Hamas officials.

II. Executive power

1) White House

President Biden issues memorandum to reduce oil purchases from Iran. On November 7, President Biden issued a memorandum stating that there is sufficient supply of oil and petroleum products from countries other than Iran to enable a significant reduction in the volume of oil and petroleum products purchased in Iran by or through institutions foreign financial services.

2) Department of State

Secretary Blinken speaks with Egyptian Foreign Minister. On November 3, Secretary Blinken radius with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, establishing a path forward for the post-conflict period, diplomatic efforts to end the fighting in Lebanon and the conflict in Sudan.

Secretary Blinken speaks with Israeli defense official. On November 4, Secretary Blinken radius with the then Israeli Minister of Defense, Gallant, who was licensed by Netanyahu on November 5. They discussed the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the importance of ending the war there and in Lebanon.

Secretary Blinken speaks with Iraqi Prime Minister. On November 4, Secretary Blinken radius with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani over diplomatic efforts to end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. Blinken also called on the Iraqi government to control armed groups operating from its territory.

The department condemns the rise in settler violence. On November 4, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed Concern over reports of an increase in extremist settler violence in the West Bank, particularly recent incidents in which Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinians, damaged property, killed livestock and prevented Palestinians from harvesting their olives .

Israeli measures to address humanitarian concerns in Gaza remain insufficient. On November 4, spokesman Miller declared that Israel has not yet followed the US recommendations to Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza, set out in the October 13 report. letter. On November 7, Miller said that Israel has taken a number of important steps in recent weeks, particularly in recent days, to address the situation, but still has room for improvement.

US forgives Somalia $1.14 billion in debt. On November 4, the American ambassador to Somalia, Richard H. Riley announcement The United States cancels $1.14 billion in Somali debt under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative.

The United States and Saudi Arabia announce a partnership to strengthen civil aviation. On November 5, spokesman Miller announcement that U.S. and Saudi officials finalized negotiations on a protocol amendment to expand the 2013 U.S.-Saudi Arabia Air Transport Agreement, which would allow U.S. airlines to transport cargo between countries. Saudi Arabia and third countries without needing to stop in the United States.

The Biden administration will continue to push for a ceasefire through the end of the president's term. On November 7, spokesman Miller declared that the Biden administration will continue to seek to end the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and increase humanitarian assistance until the end of Biden's term on January 20, 2025.

Secretary Blinken speaks with UN Secretary General. On November 8, Secretary Blinken radius with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The officials discussed security conditions in Somalia and the Houthis' detention of UN, diplomatic and NGO personnel in Yemen.

Secretary Blinken speaks with UAE Foreign Minister.On November 8, Secretary Blinkenradiuswith UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on efforts to end the war in Lebanon, in addition to the ceasefire and humanitarian efforts in Gaza and Sudan.

Secretary Blinken speaks with Saudi Foreign Minister.On November 8, Secretary Blinkenradiuswith Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the situation in Gaza and Lebanon. The officials also discussed the need to achieve a ceasefire and expand humanitarian access to Sudan.

3) Ministry of Defense

CENTCOM has carried out 95 strikes against IS since the end of August. On November 4, CENTCOM announcement that it has carried out 95 operations in Iraq and Syria against the so-called Islamic State since August 29, resulting in the deaths of 163 militants and the capture of 33 others.

Secretary Austin speaks with the Crown Prince of Bahrain. On November 5, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III radius with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Austin thanked the crown prince for Bahrain's hosting of US naval forces and for his participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea. The officials also discussed regional security issues.

Secretary Austin speaks with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister. On November 6, Secretary Austin radius with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah to discuss the U.S.-Qatar defense partnership and regional security issues.

Secretary Austin speaks with outgoing and new Israeli Defense Ministers. On November 7, Secretary Austin radius with former Israeli Defense Minister Gallant. The secretary told him he was a trusted partner and friend as Israel's defense minister. Gallant also highlighted the United States' commitment to Israel and de-escalation in the region, as well as the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza. November 8, Austinradiuswith new Defense Minister Israel Katz to express concern over the attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam and reiterate the United States' commitment to a diplomatic solution in Lebanon and Gaza.

4) United States Agency for International Development

Administrator Power discusses Yemen with a United Nations development official. On November 6, administrator Samantha Power encounter with UN Assistant Secretary-General for Development Coordination Oscar Fernandez-Taranco to discuss Houthi detention of UN, diplomatic and NGO personnel, and urged diplomatic efforts to obtain their release.