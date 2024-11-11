PM Modi meets Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, hails progress in India-Russia relations









Updated: November 11, 2024 10:18 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and expressed happiness over the progress made by the two countries in implementing decisions aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership special and privileged between India and Russia.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Happy to meet Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov today. Glad to see that teams from both sides are working together to implement the decisions taken during my recent visits and meetings with President Putin to further strengthen India-Russia Special and privileged strategic partnership." The two leaders also discussed strengthening cooperation in several sectors, including trade, economy, energy and connectivity.

“The First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, HE Denis Manturov, today called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. They exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in various fields, including ties trade and economic, energy, connectivity, among others,” said the Prime Minister. » declared the minister's office in a press release.

“Prime Minister Modi lauded the sustained and joint efforts made by the teams of both sides in implementing the decisions taken during his recent visits and meetings with President Putin to further strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between the “India and Russia, the Prime Minister extended his warm greetings to President Putin and said he looked forward to continued exchanges with him,” the Prime Minister's Office statement added.

On Tuesday, Manturov will join Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar in the national capital for the 25th session of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the Russian Embassy in India said.

The session will discuss progress on ongoing bilateral initiatives and explore new areas of collaboration. During his visit, Manturov is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with top Indian leaders to further discuss strategic cooperation.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi attended the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, organized under Moscow's presidency. He spoke at two sessions during the summit. The Prime Minister described the BRICS summit as “very productive” and thanked President Putin, the Russian people and their government for their hospitality.

Before this, Prime Minister Modi had also visited Russia. In his first bilateral visit during his third term as Prime Minister, he attended the 22nd annual India-Russia summit with President Putin.

He was also awarded the prestigious 'Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle' in recognition of his efforts to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Moscow. (ANI)

