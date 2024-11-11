No ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's name on TV, says LHC





Federal government lawyer objects to plea before LHC and declares it inadmissible

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-November 11, 2024) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that there is no ban on broadcast of the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Imran Khan, founder of Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, on television.

PEMRA made the disclosure in a written reply before the LHC in a case challenging restrictions on the dissemination of Imran Khan's name.

The PEMRA said it has not issued any notification regarding the ban on broadcast of the PTI founder's name on television.

Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court heard the petition filed by Akmal Khan Bari of the PTI.

During the hearing, PEMRA presented a detailed report to the court, stating that no notice was issued by PEMRA to prevent the publicization of the name of the PTI founder, nor did the petitioner provide any evidence to support such a claim.

PEMRA argued that the petitioner's application was already under consideration by PEMRA, rendering the petition before the Lahore High Court inadmissible. They asked the court to dismiss the motion after reviewing the facts.

The petitioner's lawyer was not present in court. His assistant lawyer informed the court that the senior lawyer was busy with proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Responding, Justice Farooq Haider observed that the senior counsel had not attended any previous hearing despite filing the petition.

A lawyer representing the federal government argued that, under the PEMRA order, the petition was inadmissible.

The petitioner argued that television channels are not broadcasting Imran Khan's name, which is a violation of fundamental rights. He asked the court to order television channels to broadcast the name of the PTI founder.

The court adjourned the further hearing indefinitely.

