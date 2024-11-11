Boris Johnson targets Emily Maitlis after on-air “breakdown” about Donald Trump: “Totally crazy!” »





Boris Johnson took aim at broadcaster Emily Maitlis after their clash during Channel 4's coverage of the US election. Speaking on GB News, he also criticized Rory Stewart, saying some broadcasters have an innate dislike for Donald Trump and therefore fail to give him a fair reputation. The former prime minister opened up about his personal relationship with the president-elect, telling Patrick Christys he loved the guy. Asked if Emily Maitlis suffered from some sort of depression, Johnson replied: She did. Boris Johnson criticized Maitlis and Rory Stewart GB NEWS He added: It's like Tea with the Ladies who see a mouse running in their petticoats and they scream and jump on chairs and they call to smell the salts and all that kind of study. It's totally crazy. They have a sort of deep aesthetic and cultural aversion to Donald Trump. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS Emily Maitlis presented Channel 4's coverage of the US election Pennsylvania I don't share that, maybe because of a character flaw, I like this guy. I can only speak as I find him, every time I have been with him he is courteous, he is polite, he is kind. Speaking in his Mail on Sunday column, Johnson said Maitlis suffered a gradual descent into madness during election coverage. He also spoke about the need to leave the Channel 4 studio early, saying he had to catch a plane back to London from Washington. Boris Johnson joined Patrick Christys on GB News GB NEWS Johnson's suggestion ran counter to claims by Maitliss' co-host Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who said he was fired for repeatedly promoting his new memoir on air. The US election was largely won by Trump, and Johnson believes the economy has proven to be the Democrats' Achilles heel. People look back to the days of Donald Trump's presidency and remember that things were not only stable, but also quite prosperous, he said. He had a clear and incredible message about growth, tax cuts and deregulation. They saw that unnecessary government spending was going to be cut under Trump, that was the promise that had been made. He had a story to tell. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' problem was that she didn't really have a story to tell about the economy. She was with Joe Biden for four years. I think they did some good things, but it clearly wasn't enough. She didn't have a compelling story. This is why, economically, he won.

